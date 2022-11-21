Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 21 November 2022
GOAL! USA 1-0 WALES (Weah, 36)

33 mins - Lots of noise around the ground there. Chris Mepham goes in late on Pulisic, but his name doesn’t go in the book. An indication of the growing frustration among Wales, their defence really under pressure with some nervy moments in there.

28 mins – Harry Wilson overhits a fairly simple cross-field ball towards Ramsey on the right, and the Nice player knocks it out of play. Again, epitomises this first half-hour or so for Rob Page’s side.

At the other end, Dest seems to get a rush of blood to the head and drills it over the bar from distance. He was in oceans of space and had no shortage of other options. Wrong one.

24 mins – Let-off as USA captain Tyler Adams flies in with a late challenge, but doesn’t go in the book. They really need to look at their discipline, some reckless tackles going in.

Just before that, Bale and Aaron Ramsey fluffed their lines. Sums this Welsh performance up so far.

22 mins – Ampadu with a few big interceptions for Wales. USA are really clicking down the left-hand side, Robinson the star turn.

20 mins - Wales’ game plan really isn’t working out here, USA in complete control. Hennessy is struggling to find any Welsh presence around the middle, USA pinning them back and forcing him to go long. It’s swallowed up every time, the quality of service into the final third also completely lacking.

16 mins - Wales have offered very little so far, aside from a wild snap-shot from Ethan Ampadu which sailed over the bar. Gareth Bale has hardly touched the ball.

12 mins - Two unnecessary yellow cards for USA in recent moments.

Dest and Weston McKenzie both go in the book for back-to-back needless challenges on Neco Williams, well out on the left near the sideline.

9mins – USA are moving the ball around nicely, Wales are under the cosh but they’re dealing with it so far… just about.

Wayne Hennessy has had to make two big saves, the second denying a Josh Sargent header off the back of a Antonee Robinson cross. Sergino Dest played a superb ball from right-back and it all went from there, Tim Weah’s ball in causing havoc in the box, before the second attack came down the left.

5 mins – Nothing comes off that set-piece, Wales dealing with it well. But they’ve been wasteful in possession early on. USA seem to have settled in that slight bit better.

3 mins – First real attacking platform for USA. Christian Pulisic’s free kick goes nowhere. After a nervy start from the Chelsea star, he has just made a decent run and won a corner.

KICK-OFF: USA get us underway.

The pre-match formalities are underway, kick-off imminent near Doha.

Mixed predictions on the RTÉ punditry panel. Wales win, or a draw the consensus.

Your thoughts?


Poll Results:

Wales win (105)
USA win (62)
Draw (42)



All eyes on this man: Gareth Bale leads Wales out for first World Cup finals game since 1958.

wcup-us-wales-soccer Source: Darko Vojinovic

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Group B clash of USA and Wales.

England opened the group proceedings with an emphatic 6-2 win over Wales earlier.

Al Rayyan Stadium hosts this meeting, with kick-off at 7pm.

It’s live on RTÉ 2 and all the usual spots, but we’ll keep you up to date right here. First up, team news…

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

