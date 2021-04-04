BE PART OF THE TEAM

Valencia players walk off pitch amid accusations of racial abuse

Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in heated exchange shortly before half-time at the Ramon de Carranza stadium.

By AFP Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 7:24 PM
Mouctar Diakhaby of Valencia CF (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Mouctar Diakhaby of Valencia CF (file pic).
Mouctar Diakhaby of Valencia CF (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

Updated at 20.07

VALENCIA’S PLAYERS walked off the pitch during their La Liga game against Cadiz on Sunday, after the club said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was racially abused. 

After a short delay, the Valencia team returned to resume the match, this time without Diakhaby, who the club said had requested his team-mates continue.

Diakhaby had shared a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala at the Ramon de Carranza stadium before indicating to the referee he was leaving the field, with the Frenchman’s team-mates then following him off in the 37th minute. 

Valencia posted messages on social media soon after, which read: “The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind. 

“We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch. We support you Mouctar.” 

Cala was then also substituted at half-time, having earlier scored the opening goal for Cadiz, with Kevin Gameiro equalising for Valencia. 

Diakhaby was replaced by Hugo Guillamon and watched the second half sitting in the stands.

© – AFP, 2021

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie