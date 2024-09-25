Advertisement
Raphael Varane. Alamy Stock Photo
Injury

Raphael Varane retires from football aged 31

The former Manchester United defender sustained a knee injury on his debut for Como.
10.20am, 25 Sep 2024
FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from football.

The 31-year-old joined newly-promoted Serie A side Como on a two-year deal after leaving United at the end of last season, but sustained a knee injury on his debut during a Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria.

Later in August the France international was removed from the club’s squad list for the league season, and the injury has now forced him to call time on his career.

In an Instagram post, Varane said: “And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.

“For now, to the supporters of every club I played for, to my team-mates, coaches and staff…from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could ever foresee.”

In all, Varane made 480 club appearances across a 14-year career that saw him win the Champions League four times with Real, as well as earning 93 caps for France en route to lifting the 2018 World Cup.

Press Association
