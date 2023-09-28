Napoli say no offence intended towards star man Osimhen after TikTok video sparked legal threat

NAPOLI SAID ON Thursday they never meant to offend Victor Osimhen after the striker’s agent threatened legal action over a video the club posted online mocking him for missing a penalty.

The TikTok post, subsequently deleted, showed Osimhen failing to score his spot-kick in the goalless draw at Bologna at the weekend, with a high-pitched voice saying “gimme penalty please”.

The player’s agent, Roberto Calenda, said the video caused “very serious damage” and threatened legal action.

Advertisement

Nigerian sensation Osimhen has struggled for form this season but, hours after Calenda’s legal threat on his behalf, he netted his fourth goal of the campaign in a 4-1 Serie A win over Udinese.

In a statement this evening, Napoli said it “never intended to offend or mock Victor Osimhen” with the TikTok video, describing the player as a “club treasure”.

“Calcio Napoli, wishing to avoid any exploitation of the issue, point out that we never intended to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a treasure of this club,” the statement read.

“As proof of that, during the summer [transfer window], the club firmly rebuffed every offer that was received for the striker’s transfer abroad.

“Social media, in particular TikTok, has always used an expressive form of language with a light heart and creativity, without wanting to, as in the case with Osimhen as protagonist, have any intention of insult or derision.

“In any case, if Victor perceived any offence towards him, this was not what the club intended.”

The 24-year-old Osimhen has become an icon in Naples after scoring 31 times in all competitions last season as Napoli won their first league title since 1990.

Osimhen, who was reportedly a target for Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer, is in the process of negotiating a contract extension with Napoli, with his current deal expiring in June 2025.

– © AFP 2023