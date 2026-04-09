Villa take charge against Bologna, comedy OG keeps Forest’s hopes alive

Europa League quarter-final first leg

Bologna 1-3 Aston Villa

FC Porto 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Freiburg 3-0 Celta Vigo

OLLIE WATKINS’ SECOND-HALF brace helped give Aston Villa a comfortable 3-1 lead over Bologna heading into next week’s Europa League quarter-final second leg at Villa Park.

Bologna had not tasted defeat in the competition since the opening game of the campaign where Villa beat them 1-0, and Unai Emery’s side proved to be their nemesis once again to end their 11-game European unbeaten run at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

Bologna thought they had a lead but Santiago Castro’s strike was ruled out by VAR for offside before Lewis Ferguson hit the crossbar moments later.

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The Premier League side managed to hold on and punished the Italian side with goals either side of half time from Ezri Konsa and Watkins.

Bologna breathed life into the contest when Jonathan Rowe scored late in the day until Watkins’ stoppage-time effort restored their two-goal advantage.

– Bizarre –

Nottingham Forest’s Europa League hopes remain intact after a comical own goal helped them get out of their quarter-final first leg in Porto with a 1-1 draw.

A much-changed Forest side were under the pump against the Primeira Liga leaders and fell behind to William Gomes’ early strike.

But they were gifted a leveller by hapless Porto defender Martim Fernandes, who sent a 25-yard back-pass into his own net.

Forest had a goal disallowed in the second half, but were reliant on goalkeeper Stefan Ortega making a string of important saves to ensure they head back to the City Ground for next week’s second leg on level terms.