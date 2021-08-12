Perth hoping for another famous Tallaght night as Dundalk meet Vitesse in Conference League

Vinny Perth celebrates at the end of the first leg in the Netherlands.

Vinny Perth celebrates at the end of the first leg in the Netherlands.

AN AUGUST NIGHT in Tallaght will forever go down as one of Vinny Perth’s best in football. Now he’s hoping for another when Dundalk go head to head with Vitesse for a place in the Europa Conference League play-offs tonight.

It was five years ago this month on his 40th birthday that as Stephen Kenny’s assistant he celebrated a famous 3-0 win over BATE Borisov at the Dublin 24 venue, which he grew up and still resides just minutes away from.

Dundalk’s performances this season might be some way off the standards that saw them reach the Europa League group stages in 2016 but a Patrick McEleney-inspired 2-2 draw in the Netherlands last week has given the Co Louth side genuine hope of another memorable night in Tallaght in front of 1,500 fans.

“Before big European results were a flash in the pan, whether it was the Shelbourne team, what Drogheda did or Bohs against Kaiserslautern”, said Perth.

“Hopefully what has happened this year is a sign of progress by League of Ireland clubs. There’s no doubt we go up levels when we meet these sort of teams and that’s the difference I suppose.

“We’ve such an experienced squad. Teams could have crumbled under pressure of the first hour last week. That was down to being prepared and experience of having played at highest level.”

While Perth expects plenty of pressure from Thomas Letsch’s side this evening, he insists he won’t be changing his philosophy and will be looking to take the game to the Dutch side.

“The challenge I have is that I like to see my full backs getting forward and ply wingers. I like to see power and pace. This is why Vitesse excite me for more than most other teams that I have seen.

“You could be 1-0 down or 1-0 up but either way you cannot change your message just like that.

“I’m an attack-minded coach and we’re an attack-minded team so we won’t sit in, albeit they were very strong against us last week. We tried to press them in the first 60 minutes so I don’t see any of that changing.

“I expect some similar scenarios to play out. When you look at their first goal, the speed, power and athleticism they showed is one of their big strengths. That doesn’t change because they’re away from home. We still have the same concerns about them, albeit we can create chances against them as well,” he said.

Dundalk are boosted by the return of midfielder Will Patching, who missed the first leg with a stomach bug although Daniel Kelly is a slight doubt having picked up a knock in Arnhem but should make the squad.

Moroccan international Oussama Tannane – who featured off the bench in the first leg – has missed out on the trip to Dublin through injury while Eli Dasa also remains out. Romaric Yapi and Lois Openda, who scored Vitesse’s 89th minute equaliser in the first leg before being sent off, are both suspended.