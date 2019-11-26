Virgil van Dijk provides heartwarming moment by surprising lifetime Liverpool fan

David is starstruck after meeting Virgil. Source: Twitter/LFC

LIFETIME LIVERPOOL FAN David was recently visited by none other than Reds defender Virgil van Dijk.

In a video produced by the club as part of a new series called ‘Dear Liverpool FC’, the big Dutchman shows up to surprise him at work, where he is collecting shopping trolleys.

As David’s brother Ian explained in a letter to the European champions, David was “starved of oxygen” as a boy, which has resulted in him experiencing some difficulties in his life.

He’s completely starstruck upon meeting his hero and it gets even better as Van Dijk brings him to the club’s training ground in Melwood to see the other players and manager Jurgen Klopp.

If that wasn’t heartwarming enough, they have one final treat in store for him.

.@VirgilvDijk surprises a lifelong Red, who has had some challenges in his life. A day David will never, ever forget ❤️



Dear Liverpool FC, presented by @NIVEAMENUK... pic.twitter.com/lqtgK39kek — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2019

