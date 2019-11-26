This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Virgil van Dijk provides heartwarming moment by surprising lifetime Liverpool fan

Reds supporter David was treated to a day he’ll never forget.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 4,009 Views 6 Comments
Big Virg fan David is starstruck after meeting Virgil. Source: Twitter/LFC

LIFETIME LIVERPOOL FAN David was recently visited by none other than Reds defender Virgil van Dijk. 

In a video produced by the club as part of a new series called ‘Dear Liverpool FC’, the big Dutchman shows up to surprise him at work, where he is collecting shopping trolleys. 

As David’s brother Ian explained in a letter to the European champions, David was “starved of oxygen” as a boy, which has resulted in him experiencing some difficulties in his life. 

He’s completely starstruck upon meeting his hero and it gets even better as Van Dijk brings him to the club’s training ground in Melwood to see the other players and manager Jurgen Klopp. 

If that wasn’t heartwarming enough, they have one final treat in store for him. 

