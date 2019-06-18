This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Van Dijk needs to be better' - Gullit wants more from Liverpool's 'missing link'

The Dutch defender has been consistently solid for the Reds but his compatriot believes his form for the national team must improve.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 2:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,532 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4687506
Netherlands and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk
Netherlands and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk
Netherlands and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

VIRGIL VAN DIJK must “be better” for Netherlands if he is to win the Ballon d’Or, according to Ruud Gullit.

The 56-year-old called for the Liverpool defender to help cut out the errors that have dogged Ronald Koeman’s team.

After winning the Champions League with Liverpool, Van Dijk helped his country reach the Nations League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Portugal, and Koeman received widespread plaudits for turning the Oranje’s fortunes around following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

But Gullit, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1987 ahead of Netherlands’ triumph at the 1988 European Championship, called for Van Dijk to inspire improvement in the Dutch defence.

“I think he did really, really well, especially with Liverpool. I think that he was the missing link for them,” he told Omnisport.

“For the national team I still think he needs to be better than that.

Not him only, but also [Matthijs] De Ligt because out of the last 14 games, 10 games we’ve been 1-0 down. If you have such a good defence you don’t need to concede these goals all the time.”

Van Dijk won the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Players’ Player of the Year award for his outstanding performances for Liverpool throughout 2018-19, and he is widely considered to be a contender for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Spain: Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool (CL final) Liverpool's Champions League winning centre back, Virgil van Dijk. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The former PSV and Chelsea forward underlined the difficulty defensive players have in winning world football’s most coveted individual prize, pointing out that his former AC Milan team-mate and Italy great Franco Baresi did not collect the award during his career.

The last defender to win it was former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro in 2006, and Gullit feels the whole Netherlands team would need to step up to help Van Dijk fulfil his potential.

“It has to do with the whole team of course,” he added.

It is something that he has to fix. Not he himself but the whole defence, with the whole team, in order to be that player.

“Of course, defenders have not been picked a lot. Baresi should have been picked but never was. So therefore it would be a huge boost for him if he gets picked.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie