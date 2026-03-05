Wales captain embracing underdog tag ahead of Ireland clash

WALES CAPTAIN DEWI Lake is comfortable with the Welsh being regarded as underdogs for their Six Nations match with Ireland, saying “that’s probably our favourite place to be”.

The Irish are favourites to extend Wales’s Six Nations losing streak to 15 when they face each other at Lansdowne Road tomorrow.

The hosts rediscovered their brio with a 42-21 thumping of England at Twickenham in the last round of matches to keep alive their slim hopes of winning the title.

The Welsh — whose last Six Nations win in Dublin was in 2012 — arrive boosted by a vastly improved performance, after two heavy defeats in their opening games, last time out at home to Scotland.

Lake, though, said that being given little chance against the Irish was fine by him and his teammates.

“That’s probably our favourite place to be really, the underdog,” he said after the eve of match training.

“Being Welsh, we’ve always loved being the underdog — nobody giving us a chance.”

Lake said that their display against the Scots — they led until six minutes from time — illustrated how they revel in the underdog role.

“I think nobody really gave us a chance last week and we showed what we could do,” said the 26-year-old hooker.

“I know, ultimately, we didn’t come away with a result in that game, but that game has given us belief and is only going to carry the momentum of this squad through this weekend.”

Lake admitted that a Welsh defence which has been taken to pieces by England and France in the tournament faces a tough evening as the “Irish backs are deadly”.

However, he called on his teammates to build on an improved defensive display against the Scots.

“We put a bit more effort in defence in the week and you probably saw that, the mentality to go and defend and when we get the ball we looked good in attack and have done over the last couple of months,” he said.

Lake conceded that the chasm between the two sides was illustrated by the Irish having originally 15 players in the British and Irish Lions squad last year, while the Welsh had just two.

“I think the two individuals, Tomos (Williams) and Jac (Morgan), are world-class players, and fully deserved to be on that tour.

“We haven’t put enough results together, we haven’t shown the team and the individuals we can be over the last 12 months.

“Obviously, Ireland are a team that massively have grown and are a top-class team.

“It shows an obvious gulf at the minute.”

