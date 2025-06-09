Wales suffer dramatic World Cup qualifying defeat to Belgium after fightback

WALES SUFFERED A dramatic 4-3 World Cup qualifying defeat to Belgium as their incredible comeback from three goals down eventually proved in vain.

Kevin De Bruyne was the Belgium match-winner two minutes from time to deny Wales a precious point in Brussels.

Belgium had seized complete control inside 27 minutes as Romelu Lukaku, with a controversial penalty, Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku silenced the loud 4,500-strong following from Wales.

But Harry Wilson gave Wales hope from the spot on the stroke of half-time, and cool finishes from Sorba Thomas and Brennan Johnson turned the tie on its head.

Almost every goal had a laborious VAR check and a late Lukaku effort was chalked off – resulting in both Wales manager Craig Bellamy and his Belgium counterpart Rudi Garcia being booked – but there was no saving the visitors as De Bruyne volleyed home at the far post.

Wales had lost top spot in Group J before kick-off courtesy of North Macedonia’s win in Kazakhstan.

Bellamy’s unbeaten record would also disappear – exactly a year to the day since Wales had lost for the last time – in his 10th game in charge.

It was a duel between familiar foes with this being their 11th meeting in 13 years.

Neco Williams was absent after being taken off on a stretcher in Friday’s victory over Liechtenstein, and Bellamy made three changes with Chris Mepham, David Brooks and Jordan James recalled.

Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans led a Belgian team who featured several faces well known to Premier League fans.

Bellamy had promised a bold approach and Thomas was positive in the first minute to deliver a cross into the six-yard box that no-one in the middle could get on the end of.

Brennan Johnson of Wales celebrates after scoring the team's third goal . Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But Wales crumbled in the space of 12 minutes after Johnson was adjudged to have handled De Bruyne’s powerful shot.

It appeared a harsh decision as Johnson’s arm was close to his body, but Lukaku rolled the penalty home with ease.

Belgium worked an overload down the right four minutes later and Maxim De Cuyper found Tielemans, who stroked the ball high past Karl Darlow in the Wales goal.

Matz Sels instantly denied David Brooks one-on-one at the other end, and the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper shovelled aside Ben Davies’ follow-up effort.

But Belgium menaced with every attack and Doku broke clear to set up De Bruyne, who was inches away from adding another.

Doku’s footwork had dazzled and Wales had no answer when the Manchester City winger cut inside Davies. Darlow got a hand to the low shot, but could not prevent it from crossing the line.

De Cuyper and Leandro Trossard were booked for cynical fouls on Johnson as Wales revived, and the visitors were given hope in first-half stoppage time.

Sels made contact with Mepham’s head as he attempted to fist away a Thomas corner and Wilson claimed his 14th international goal from the penalty spot.

Dodi Lukebakio missed a sitter within seconds of his half-time arrival and Belgium were punished when Wilson spotted Thomas unmarked on the left.

The new Stoke signing kept his composure to fire under Sels for his first Wales goal.

Wales wanted more and substitute Mark Harris sent a golden chance wide.

Johnson nodded the leveller after Thomas had headed Wilson’s cross back across goal, but De Bruyne had the final word to break Welsh hearts.