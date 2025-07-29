Wallabies prop Alaalatoa ruled out of final Lions Test

AUSTRALIA TIGHTHEAD PROP Allan Alaalatoa has been ruled out of Saturday’s third Test against the Lions due to injury.

The experienced 31-year-old has started both Tests against the Lions so far, but will miss the final leg of the series after suffering a shoulder injury last weekend in Melbourne.

Western Force prop Tom Robertson has backed Alaalatoa up from the Australian bench in both games so far, while the injury means the explosive Taniela Tupou could be back in the mix for the third Lions Test.

Waratahs tighthead Tupou, who has been open with the media about his struggles for form and fitness, has been part of the wider Wallabies squad during this Lions series but hasn’t been picked in Joe Schmidt’s matchday 23 so far.

59 times capped Tupou will join French club Racing 92 next season in the hopes of reinvigorating his club career, but he would surely love to show his ability at Test level again this weekend. Reds tighthead Zane Nonggorr is another option for Schmidt.

The Wallabies will also be without wing Harry Potter, who suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s second Test, meaning that there will definitely be a change in the Australian back three.

Force wing Dylan Pietsch is among the contenders for that spot out wide.

Flanker Rob Valetini returned from a calf injury last weekend but was replaced at half time due to what Schmidt described as tightness.