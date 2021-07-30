Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

Wang steals show to become first 200m medley champion since Phelps

Wang was the top seed for the 200m after an impressive showing in the semi-final.

By AFP Friday 30 Jul 2021, 4:43 AM
1 hour ago 766 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5510006
Wang Shun celebrates after the men's 200m individual medley final.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Wang Shun celebrates after the men's 200m individual medley final.
Wang Shun celebrates after the men's 200m individual medley final.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CHINA’S WANG SHUN claimed the men’s 200m individual medley gold medal Friday, becoming the event’s first new Olympic champion since 2000 after the retirement of four-time winner Michael Phelps.

Wang touched in 1min 55.00secs ahead of Britain’s Duncan Scott (1:55.28) and Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches (1:56.17).

American Michael Andrew boasted this year’s fastest time coming into Tokyo but could only manage fifth while there was more disappointment for Japan’s defending world champion Daiya Seto, who came fourth.

Seto was one of the clear favourites to win the 400m individual medley earlier this week but failed even to make the final.

Wang was the top seed for the 200m after an impressive showing in the semi-final, and his pedigree goes further back after he won bronze both at Rio 2016 and at the 2017 world championships.

Scott pushed Wang close, finishing less than half-a-second behind the Chinese to smash the British record and collect his third medal in Japan, after taking silver in the 200m freestyle and gold in the 4x200m relay.

“It was always going to be tight and exciting,” said Scott. “I know I’m going to come back strong. I’m really happy with the swim, it just wasn’t there. I’ve got to hold my head up high with that.” 

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie