Wasps likely to enter administration after withdrawing from game against Exeter

It is another colossal blow for the English domestic game.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 2:27 PM
Wasps have withdrawn from their Premiership fixture against Exeter this weekend.

WASPS HAVE WITHDRAWN withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is “likely” they will enter into administration “in the coming days”.

In another colossal blow for the English domestic game, it follows Worcester already being in administration and being suspended from the Premiership for the rest of this reason, with relegation to the Championship to follow.

In a statement Wasps said: “It has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter.

“In light of the current situation, we have therefore taken the decision to withdraw the Wasps men’s team from this Saturday’s league fixture against Exeter Chiefs.”

More to follow…

