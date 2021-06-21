Waterford boost survival hopes with win in relegation 'six-pointer'

Longford Town 1

Waterford 2

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

GOALS IN each half from John Martin and Eric Molloy helped Waterford claim a vital win in the battle to avoid the drop to the First Division.

Martin’s goal came in the 17th minute but that was cancelled out one minute later by Aaron McNally. The winning goal came in the 48th minute through Molloy. Town finished the game with 10 men after defender Mick McDonnell was shown a straight red.

After settling into the game better, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock early on. A cross from the right was whipped in by Molloy, Town ‘keeper Lee Steacy made a save but couldn’t keep Martin’s powerful header out.

Town were back on level terms moments thereafter when a poor pass from Darragh Power was picked up by McNally. He then brushed past Waterford players before shooting low to the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Seconds later, McNally nearly made 2-1; after picking up a pass from Dylan Grimes, he hit the ball from 30 yards out but it just went over.

McNally caused Waterford numerous problems. Both sides had spells of possession as the opening half progressed, but failed to create anything that would trouble either ‘keeper for a sustained period.

In a rare moment of goalmouth action in the 40th minute, a cross from Molloy met the head of Kyle Ferguson, but he directed the ball straight at Steacy.

Three minutes after the break, Waterford were back in front. McNally was harshly penalised for a handball. Jamie Mascoll delivered the free, which eluded every Town player but fell nicely to Molloy and he made no mistake.

Town tried to get back into the game but Waterford netminder Murphy was rarely troubled.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute when defender McDonnell was sent off for kicking out at Adam O’Reilly.

Waterford were happy to sit back while Town offered little in the final minutes.

Longford Town: Steacy; Chambers, McDonnell, McDriscoll, Kirk; McNally, Dervin, Zambra (Dobbs,‘73); Byrne (Davis,‘54), Grimes; R Manley (McCabe,’81).

Waterford: Murphy; Power, Ferguson, Stafford, Mascoll; Martin, O’Keeffe, Griffin, O’Reilly (Stringer, ‘90+3, Molloy; Mutswunguma (Kavanagh,’89).

Referee: R Matthews (Mayo)