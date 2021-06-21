Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 21 June 2021
Advertisement

Waterford boost survival hopes with win in relegation 'six-pointer'

Goals in each half from John Martin and Eric Molloy helped their side prevail in Longford.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Monday 21 Jun 2021, 10:15 PM
35 minutes ago 658 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5473348
John Martin was on target for Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
John Martin was on target for Waterford.
John Martin was on target for Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Longford Town 1
Waterford 2

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

GOALS IN each half from John Martin and Eric Molloy helped Waterford claim a vital win in the battle to avoid the drop to the First Division.

Martin’s goal came in the 17th minute but that was cancelled out one minute later by Aaron McNally. The winning goal came in the 48th minute through Molloy. Town finished the game with 10 men after defender Mick McDonnell was shown a straight red.

After settling into the game better, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock early on. A cross from the right was whipped in by Molloy, Town ‘keeper Lee Steacy made a save but couldn’t keep Martin’s powerful header out.

Town were back on level terms moments thereafter when a poor pass from Darragh Power was picked up by McNally. He then brushed past Waterford players before shooting low to the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Seconds later, McNally nearly made 2-1; after picking up a pass from Dylan Grimes, he hit the ball from 30 yards out but it just went over.

McNally caused Waterford numerous problems. Both sides had spells of possession as the opening half progressed, but failed to create anything that would trouble either ‘keeper for a sustained period.

In a rare moment of goalmouth action in the 40th minute, a cross from Molloy met the head of Kyle Ferguson, but he directed the ball straight at Steacy.

Three minutes after the break, Waterford were back in front. McNally was harshly penalised for a handball. Jamie Mascoll delivered the free, which eluded every Town player but fell nicely to Molloy and he made no mistake.

Town tried to get back into the game but Waterford netminder Murphy was rarely troubled.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute when defender McDonnell was sent off for kicking out at Adam O’Reilly.

Waterford were happy to sit back while Town offered little in the final minutes.

Longford Town: Steacy; Chambers, McDonnell, McDriscoll, Kirk; McNally, Dervin, Zambra (Dobbs,‘73); Byrne (Davis,‘54), Grimes; R Manley (McCabe,’81).

Waterford: Murphy; Power, Ferguson, Stafford, Mascoll; Martin, O’Keeffe, Griffin, O’Reilly (Stringer, ‘90+3, Molloy; Mutswunguma (Kavanagh,’89).

Referee: R Matthews (Mayo)

About the author:

About the author
Deniese O'Flaherty

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie