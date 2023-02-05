77th-minute Burke free sees Dublin secure dramatic draw with 13-man Waterford

Waterford 2-19

Dublin 3-16

A 77th-MINUTE FREE from Dónal Burke saw Dublin share the spoils with 13-man Waterford in a dramatic opening day clash at Dungarvan.

Jack Fagan and Stephen Bennett saw red for the Déise in an action-packed second half but injury-time points from Austin Gleeson, Jack Prendergast and Michael Kiely edged Davy Fitzgerald’s team ahead entering the dying moments. A foul by Shane McNulty on Paul Crummey gave Burke the opportunity to tie the game for the ninth and final time.

It was a dream start for Fitzgerald’s side as they raced 1-5 to 0-0 up in the first quarter. In the second minute, Michael Kiely was fouled by Paddy Doyle for a Waterford penalty. The Dublin defender was shown a black card by referee Liam Gordon and Stephen Bennett blasted the penalty to the bottom corner past (1-1 to 0-0). Bennett’s second free gave the home side a five point lead after just six minutes. Jack Fagan fired over Waterford’s first from play from inside his own 65. Brothers Tom and Jamie Barron also raised white flags as Fitzgerald’s side stretched the lead to eight with only twelve on the clock.

Dónal Burke belted over Dublin’s first on 17 minutes. Reuben Halloran whipped left and wide at the other end. Jamie Barron cut through the middle but his shot was saved by Seán Brennan.

On 23 minutes, Conor Prunty played a loose stick pass off a short puckout and Dublin capitalised. Cian O’Sullivan swapped pass with Alex Considine before the full forward rounded Shaun O’Brien and found the net (1-6 to 1-3). A Conor Donohoe point from distance cut the gap to two.

Bennett hit three more frees to bring his first half tally to 1-6. Two minutes before the break, O’Sullivan slipped past Conor Gleeson and rifled the ball to the roof of the Waterford net (1-9 to 2-6). Tom Barron and Donal Burke traded points in injury time as the sides went in level at the break.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue at the end of the game. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

11 minutes into the second period, Daire Gray brought down Michael Kiely for a second Waterford penalty. Bennett dispatched it again despite the best efforts of Brennan (2-12 to 2-9). The biggest cheer of the afternoon was for the double introduction of Austin Gleeson and Dessie Hutchinson off the bench. The Sky Blues rebounded with Alex Considine and Cian Boland points. Gleeson split the post within three minutes of his arrival.

On 53 minutes, Cian Boland made a brilliant catch against two Waterford defenders and Jack Fagan hauled him down. Fagan received a black card and then a red from Liam Gordon. Dónal Burke sent Shaun O’Brien the wrong way as the visitors took the lead for the first time (3-11 to 2-13).

With nine to go, Waterford top scorer Stephen Bennett received a straight red for striking out at Paddy Doyle in front of the Dublin dugout. Even though the hosts were down to thirteen men, three Gleeson frees and beauties from Jamie Barron and Jack Prendergast left the locals two to the good two minutes into stoppage time. In a grandstand finish, Eoghan O’Donnell and Donal Burke made it all square again. On 75 minutes, Gleeson played a quick free to Kiely and he made no mistake. Burke had the last word for the Dubs.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 2-7 (2-0 pens, 7fs), Austin Gleeson 0-4 (3fs), Jamie Barron, Tom Barron, Michael Kiely 0-2 each, Jack Fagan, Jack Prendergast 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Dónal Burke 1-7 (5fs, 1-0 pen), Cian O’Sullivan 2-0, Cian Boland 0-3, Alex Considine 0-2, Conor Donohue, Conor Burke, Joe Flanagan, Eoghan O’Donnell 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien

17. Conor Gleeson, 3. Conor Prunty, 4. Shane McNulty

5. Jack Fagan, 7. Calum Lyons, 8. Darragh Lyons

6. Micheal Harney, 9. Paddy Leavey

11. Reuben Halloran, 10. Jamie Barron, 15. Michael Kiely

13. Kevin Mahony, 12. Tom Barron, 14. Stephen Bennett

Subs

18. Carthach Daly for Darragh Lyons (17)

21. Austin Gleeson for Halloran (49)

22. Dessie Hutchinson for Mahony (49)

20. Jack Prendergast for Leavey (56)

23. Patrick Curran for Tom Barron (75)

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan

2. John Bellew, 3. Eoghan O’Donnell, 4. Paddy Doyle

5. Conor Donohoe, 6. Conor Burke, 7. Daire Gray

8. Fergal Whitely, 9. Chris O’Leary

11. Joe Flanagan, 13. Davy Keogh, 12. Cian Boland

10. Dónal Burke, 14. Cian O’Sullivan, 15. Alex Considine

Subs

26. Ronan Hayes for O’Sullivan (HT)

25. Paul Crummey for Hayes (41)

17. James Madden for Keogh (45)

20. Cillian Costello for Flanagan (55)

24. Andrew Jamieson-Murphy for Considine (Blood, 59)

18. Ronan Smith for Whitely (73)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).

Bryan Keane / INPHO Westmeath's Darragh Egerton and Mark Rodgers of Clare. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere this afternoon, Clare enjoyed a comfortable 4-27 to 0-14 win over Westmeath.

A 25-point defeat was a harsh welcome to Division 1 hurling for the Lake county, with Mark Rodgers (two), Aron Shanagher and Ian Galvin scoring the Banner’s goals.

Rodgers bagged a brace of stunning first-half strikes and signed off with 2-2. Brian Lohan’s attack was firing on all cylinders, with Aidan McCarthy top-scoring with 0-10 (5 frees), while Ian Galvin and Davy Conroy contributed 1-3 and 0-5 respectively.

Killian Doyle (0-8, 4f, 1 ‘65) led Westmeath’s scoring charge, though it was a difficult start for Joe Fortune’s men as 3,523 watched on at Cusack Park.