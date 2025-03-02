Waterford leave it late to down Dublin as last-gasp surge boosts promotion hopes

National Hurling League Division 1B

Waterford 1-23

Dublin 2-18

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

LATE, LATE POINTS from Jamie Barron, Stephen Bennett and Patrick Curran secured a dramatic victory for Waterford in today’s promotion showdown with Dublin in front of 5,481 spectators at Walsh Park.

A double blast from full forward Cian O’Sullivan sent the visitors five clear with 10 minutes left. O’Sullivan finished the match in the stand however as he received a straight red for a high tackle on Mark Fitzgerald. That proved a game changer as a Patrick Curran goal, from a Stephen Bennett cross, levelled the contest. Donal Burke recovered the lead for the Dubs but injury time efforts from Jamie Barron, Bennett and Curran boosted Waterford’s promotion hopes.

An injury time goal from O’Sullivan snuck the wind assisted Dubs 1-11 to 0-12 ahead at the break. Late inclusion in the away attack Brendan Kenny got the scoreboard moving after just 25 seconds. Conor Donohue intercepted the Waterford puckout and banged the ball back over the bar. A Stephen Bennett catch set up a Padraig Fitzgerald point at the other end. Bennett then fetched a free from Dublin goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons and smashed it over from 70 metres.

The visitors hit back with the next three points. Donal Burke converted two frees while Donohue landed his second from play. Kieran Bennett interrupted that sequence before Donohue delivered point number three from his own 65 — 0-6 to 0-3.

Stephen Bennett slotted two frees and then found Dessie Hutchinson inside on 16 minutes. A close range bullet from the new Waterford skipper was saved by Eddie Gibbons. Burke and Fergal Whitely restored the Dubs’ three point advantage, 0-8 to 0-5

The Déise lost defender Michael Kiely to injury after 25 minutes. Peter Queally’s men got back on level terms via Kieran Bennett, Stephen Bennett (free) and a fabulous Mark Fitzgerald effort.

A Dessie Hutchinson double edged the hosts ahead for the very first time approaching the half-hour mark. Hutchinson won another ball out in front and Kevin Mahony was fouled for a free which Bennett tapped over for 11-9. Whitely and Burke tied it up for the fourth time. Peter Hogan nudged the home side back in front.

Burke then landed a free around the goalmouth which Ronan Hayes gathered. He flicked the ball dangerously across and Cian O’Sullivan scrambled the sliotar over the line to send the Sky Blues two up at the break.

Dublin's Brian Hayes and Kieran Bennett of Waterford. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Two Stephen Bennett frees at the start of the second period made it all square once again. Mark Fitzgerald was then yellow carded in what appeared a case of mistaken identity as Gavin Fives caught Brian Hayes high along the sideline. The Waterford management and crowd were incensed but Burke nailed the subsequent free. Fergal Whitely’s third from play made it 1-13 to 0-14. Stephen Bennett hit back with a screamer in front of the uncovered stand.

On 50 minutes, Bennett worked a quick free to the unmarked Kevin Mahony. The shot beat Gibbons but substitute Kevin Burke stopped it on the line for his first involvement in the game. A Cian O’Sullivan point kept the Dubs two clear entering the last quarter — 1-15 to 0-16. With 13 minutes remaining, Brian Hayes burned the Waterford defence and offloaded to O’Sullivan who blasted to the top corner of the net.

The number 14 saw red four minutes from the end for a high challenge on Mark Fitzgerald. On 69 minutes, a superb Stephen Bennett pass picked out Curran who buried the equalising goal to delight of the home support. Donal Burke caught the puckout and won a free. He sent it through the posts and let out a roar. Jamie Barron levelled as four minutes were flashed up on the board. In a rip-roaring finale, both managers Peter Queally and Niall Ó Ceallacháin were given yellow cards. Bennett slammed over a free from his own 65 before Curran got the insurance score.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-11 (8fs, 1 65), Patrick Curran 1-2, Dessie Hutchinson 0-3, Kieran Bennett 0-2, Gavin Fives, Patrick Curran, Peter Hogan, Mark Fitzgerald, Padraig Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Cian O’Sullivan 2-2, Donal Burke 0-8 (8fs), Fergal Whitely, Conor Donohue 0-3 each, Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing, Brendan Kenny 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien

2. Conor Ryan, 3. Conor Prunty, 17. Ian Kenny

7. Paddy Leavey, 6. Mark Fitzgerald, 5. Michael Kiely

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Kieran Bennett

12. Stephen Bennett, 11. Jamie Barron, 10. Peter Hogan

14. Dessie Hutchinson, 23. Padraig Fitzgerald, 13. Kevin Mahony

Subs

21. Gavin Fives for Kiely (25)

15. Jack Prendergast for Padraig Fitzgerald (HT)

25. Darragh Lyons for Sheahan (52)

19. Patrick Curran for Mahony (55)

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons

2. John Bellew, 3. David Lucey, 4. Paddy Smyth

7. Daire Gray, 6. Chris Crummey, 5. Paddy Doyle

8. Conor Donohue, 9. Brian Hayes

12. Conal O Riain, 11. Donal Burke, 10. Fergal Whitely

25. Ronan Hayes, 21. Brendan Kenny, 14. Cian O’Sullivan

Subs

26. Sean Currie for O Riain (43)

13. Colin Currie for Kenny (47)

18. Kevin Burke for Doyle (49)

15. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing for Ronan Hayes (55)

23. John Hetherton for Brian Hayes (74)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway)