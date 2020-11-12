BE PART OF THE TEAM

Waterford FC lodge complaint with FAI after Finn Harps defeat

It relates to confusion over the eligibility of Finn Harps defender Shane McEleney.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,838 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5264396
Finn Harps' Kosovar Sadiki and Waterford's Daryl Murphy battle for possession on Monday night.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Finn Harps' Kosovar Sadiki and Waterford's Daryl Murphy battle for possession on Monday night.
Finn Harps' Kosovar Sadiki and Waterford's Daryl Murphy battle for possession on Monday night.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

WATERFORD FC HAVE registered an appeal with the FAI over the eligibility of Finn Harps’ Shane McEleney.

The defender was part of the Finn Harps side that defeated Waterford 1-0 on Monday night, which saw his team narrowly avoid the relegation/promotion play-off against Longford Town.

Waterford dropped out of fourth place on the final day which could mean they’ll miss out on European qualification if a side above them in the table wins the FAI Cup.

But Waterford have lodged a complaint over McEleney’s participation in the game as he due to serve a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

The club tweeted this afternoon: “Waterford FC can confirm that a complaint has been registered with the FAI regarding our Monday night fixture away to Finn Harps. The matter is with our legal team and no further statement will be made on the matter at this time.”

Under normal circumstances the ban would commence the week of Monday 9 November but the final round of Premier Division games were moved from Sunday to Monday to allow Derry City play Shamrock Rovers in a refixed game on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the FAI explained the date of the ban was changed to commence from Tuesday 10 November to account for the delay in the final series of games.

An FAI spokesman said: “The Disciplinary Committee of the FAI applied an ‘effective from’ date of Tuesday November 10 for suspensions to be imposed after the final series of Premier Division games in the SSE Airtricity League.

“This decision was taken in order to maintain the status quo in respect of the extraordinary circumstances caused by COVID-19 which resulted in the final round of Premier Division fixtures being rescheduled, as permitted by FAI rules.”

