Sensational Smith volley earns Waterford win over Sligo

MATTY SMITH’S SENSATIONAL ninth-minute volley was worthy of winning any game and enough to seal all three points in Waterford’s 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers today.

🚨 GOAL OF THE SEASON KLAXON 🚨



GOAL | @WaterfordFCie 1-0 @sligorovers



9 | Incredible volley from Matty Smith to put Waterford ahead, goal of the season!? 🤔



Smith let fly with a pristine strike on a dropping ball that zipped beyond Edward McGinty.

Sligo’s best chances came either side of the half-time interval, Ronan Coughlan testing Brian Murphy in the Waterford goal early in the second half. However, Waterford remained potent enough to keep the Bit O’ Red honest and Will Fitzgerald went close to doubling his side’s lead with a header, but Smith’s sumptuous strike remained the difference come full-time.

In the First Division, UCD ran out 2-5 winners over Shamrock Rovers seconds to keep the heat in their promotion chase.

Yousef Mahdy gave the Students an early upper hand before Liam Kerrigan and Danu Kinsella Bishop netted two apiece.

Brandon Kavanagh struck twice for the Hoops, but they remain rooted to the foot of the second tier.