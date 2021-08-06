Waterford unchanged for All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Limerick

WATERFORD MANAGER LIAM Cahill has named an unchanged starting XV for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final meeting with Limerick in Croke Park.

Cahill has kept faith with the team that started in last week’s impressive defeat of Tipperary, with Neil Montgomery – who bagged 1-2 off the bench against the Premier – once again named on the bench for the repeat last year’s All-Ireland final.

De La Salle’s Shaun O’Brien continues in goal, with Ian Kenny, captain Conor Prunty and Shane McNulty lining out in the full-back line.

Shane Bennett continues at centre-back with Calum Lyons and Kieran Bennett completing the half-back line, while Jamie Barron and Peter Hogan continue their midfield parternship.

📣The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Limerick in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final tomorrow has been named⬇️



Best of luck to Liam Cahill, his management team and all of the panel!#deiseabú ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/LtBjRDaVtv — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) August 6, 2021

Jack Fagan, Jack Prendergast and Stephen Bennett start in the half-forward line.

Austin Gleeson is again named at full-forward, with Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Curran in the corner-forward positions.

Limerick announced their team yesterday, with John Kiely making two changes from the Munster final win over Tipperary. Dan Morrissey has been named in the Limerick full-back line in place of Richie English, with Aaron Gillane handed the No 13 shirt as Graeme Mulcahy drops out.

Waterford (v Limerick)

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Substitutes:

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

17. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

18. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

19. Billy Power (Clonea)

20. Shane Fives (Tourin)

21. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

22. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

23. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

24. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

25. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

26. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)