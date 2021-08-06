Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 6 August 2021
Advertisement

Waterford unchanged for All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Limerick

Liam Cahill has stuck with the team that saw off the challenge of Tipperary.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 6 Aug 2021, 7:07 PM
41 minutes ago 846 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5517067
Waterford manager Liam Cahill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Waterford manager Liam Cahill.
Waterford manager Liam Cahill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WATERFORD MANAGER LIAM Cahill has named an unchanged starting XV for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final meeting with Limerick in Croke Park.

Cahill has kept faith with the team that started in last week’s impressive defeat of Tipperary, with Neil Montgomery – who bagged 1-2 off the bench against the Premier – once again named on the bench for the repeat last year’s All-Ireland final.

De La Salle’s Shaun O’Brien continues in goal, with Ian Kenny, captain Conor Prunty and Shane McNulty lining out in the full-back line.

Shane Bennett continues at centre-back with Calum Lyons and Kieran Bennett completing the half-back line, while Jamie Barron and Peter Hogan continue their midfield parternship.

Jack Fagan, Jack Prendergast and Stephen Bennett start in the half-forward line.

Austin Gleeson is again named at full-forward, with Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Curran in the corner-forward positions.

Limerick announced their team yesterday, with John Kiely making two changes from the Munster final win over Tipperary. Dan Morrissey has been named in the Limerick full-back line in place of Richie English, with Aaron Gillane handed the No 13 shirt as Graeme Mulcahy drops out.

Waterford (v Limerick)

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Substitutes:

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

17. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

18. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

19. Billy Power (Clonea)

20. Shane Fives (Tourin)

21. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

22. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

23. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

24. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

25. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

26. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie