Waterford-Longford men's league curtain-raiser postponed; venue switches for several LGFA games

TODAY’S MEN’S NATIONAL Football League Division 4 meeting between Waterford and Longford in Dungarvan has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The 2026 league curtain-raiser was due to take place at Fraher Field but heavy rainfall has dictated that the fixture be rescheduled, with the GAA set to confirm its new date next week.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning as Storm Ingrid approaches Ireland this weekend.

Several LGFA National Football League games on Sunday will now be played at different venues.

In Division 1, Meath’s clash with Galway on Sunday has been moved to the Grangegodden Pitches at Gaeil Colmcille GFC, Kells (2pm).

In Division 2, Monaghan v Tyrone will take place at Holy Trinity College, Cookstown (2pm).

Down and Louth’s Division 3 clash has been switched to Ardglass (2pm), while Kilkenny v Carlow in Division 4 will take place at Fenagh Centre of Excellence (2pm).