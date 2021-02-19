BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 19 February 2021
Advertisement

Watford stay on the heels of automatic promotion spots with win over Knight's Derby

Two quick-fire goals midway through the first half was enough for Watford to pull level with Brentford.

By Press Association Friday 19 Feb 2021, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 919 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5360409
Image: PA
Image: PA

WATFORD MOVED LEVEL on points with second-placed Brentford in the Championship thanks to a 2-1 victory at home to Derby.

Two goals in two minutes midway through the first half, first from Joao Pedro and Will Hughes, set the Hornets up for their first ever double over Derby.

Wayne Rooney’s visitors were aggrieved to see a reply controversially ruled out before the break but pulled a goal back late on when William Troost-Ekong found his own net. The Rams remain in 17th place, six points above the drop zone.

Derby had beaten Wycombe 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to Andre Wisdom’s stoppage-time winner but Rooney declared himself unimpressed straight after and made five changes for this one.

Nathan Byrne, Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, George Edmundson and Patrick Roberts came in, with the latter duo making their first Rams starts.

The Hornets, who made a single change following their 1-0 win at Preston on the same night, constantly looked to the speedy Ismaila Sarr down the right as soon as they were able to break down Derby’s possession game.

And it was Sarr’s pace that led to Pedro’s 19th-minute opener, although fortune certainly favoured the hosts as the winger’s cross was met by Andre Wisdom, who saw his attempted clearance hit the teenager’s trailing leg and cross the line.

Jason Knight’s Derby had only themselves to blame however for dozing off from a corner two minutes later. Nathaniel Chalobah flicked the ball back to Hughes on the right of the box and the former Rams player saw his drive creep in at the far post with help from a deflection off Nathan Byrne.

Derby were instantly deflated, and relieved when balls across their box eluded first Chalobah and then Pedro.

The Rams were controversially denied a goal from a corner in the 40th minute. Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who had unconvincingly punched one over his own bar seconds earlier, was adjudged to have been impeded by Wisdom as Colin Kazim-Richards came charging in to head home.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The half ended with Martyn Waghorn bursting through and lofting over both Bachmann and his crossbar.

Pedro was on the end of Hughes’ fine floated ball into the box but the Brazilian’s volley was straight at goalkeeper David Marshall.

Kazim-Richards blasted a Rams reply wide before Pedro went close again at the other end, hooking over his own shoulder and just over the bar.

Sarr passed up an opportunity to wrap up victory 20 minutes from time when he cut inside on the right but could not hit the target with a left-footed effort.

Derby gave themselves hope in the 77th minute when Hornets defender Troost-Ekong diverted Byrne’s cross into his own net as substitute Lee Gregory moved in to pounce.

Byrne’s corner almost caught Bachmann out at his near post but no Derby player could capitalise on the Austrian’s push into a crowded six-yard box, and Watford successfully negotiated five nervy minutes of added time that saw Rams keeper Marshall go up for two corners.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie