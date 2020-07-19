Watford sack Nigel Pearson ahead of last two games of the season

Pearson: leaves Watford three points clear of the relegation zone.

Pearson: leaves Watford three points clear of the relegation zone.

WATFORD WILL REPLACE Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season.

The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.

Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City.

Assistant Craig Shakespeare is also expected to depart, with the club yet to confirm their decision.

Pearson took over from Quique Sanchez Flores, who lasted just three months, and became Watford’s third manager of the season after the September dismissal of Javi Gracia.

He was appointed in December, when the Hornets were bottom of the table, and won seven of his 23 games.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!