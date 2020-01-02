Wayne Rooney handed starting berth and captain's armband for Derby County debut

WAYNE ROONEY makes his Derby County debut tonight, after being named in their starting XI to face Barnsley in his return to English football.

The former England striker takes the captain’s armband for the Championship clash, with Ireland U21 star Jason Knight also starting for the Rams.

Dublin teenager Knight comes into this one on a high after scoring twice to end 10-man Derby’s seven-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic on Monday night.

And he’s boosted on the field at Pride Park tonight by the addition of player-coach Rooney.

🐏 The Rams line-up for #DCFCvBFC.



One enforced change to the starting line-up sees @WayneRooney make his Derby County debut. pic.twitter.com/pgdCtlmASB — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 2, 2020

Since leaving England in 2018, Rooney has been Stateside with DC United.

The 34-year-old scored 208 goals in the Premier League during two spells with boyhood club Everton either side of his time at Manchester United, where he became the club’s top scorer.

Derby sit 17th in the Championship, with seven wins, nine draws and nine losses from 25 outings, while Barnsley are second from the bottom.

Kick-off is 7.45pm.

