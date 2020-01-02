This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wayne Rooney handed starting berth and captain's armband for Derby County debut

Ireland U21 star Jason Knight also starts for the Rams.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 7:02 PM
Wayne Rooney.
Image: Tim Goode
Wayne Rooney.
Wayne Rooney.
Image: Tim Goode

WAYNE ROONEY makes his Derby County debut tonight, after being named in their starting XI to face Barnsley in his return to English football.

The former England striker takes the captain’s armband for the Championship clash, with Ireland U21 star Jason Knight also starting for the Rams. 

Dublin teenager Knight comes into this one on a high after scoring twice to end 10-man Derby’s seven-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic on Monday night.

And he’s boosted on the field at Pride Park tonight by the addition of player-coach Rooney. 

Since leaving England in 2018, Rooney has been Stateside with DC United.

The 34-year-old scored 208 goals in the Premier League during two spells with boyhood club Everton either side of his time at Manchester United, where he became the club’s top scorer.

Derby sit 17th in the Championship, with seven wins, nine draws and nine losses from 25 outings, while Barnsley are second from the bottom.

Kick-off is 7.45pm.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

