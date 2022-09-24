Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 24 September 2022
Advertisement

Knockout weekend in Kerry and Mayo, Kilkenny quarters and Offaly decider

5 storylines to watch in this weekend’s club GAA action.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,313 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5874146
Ballyhale’s TJ Reid.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ballyhale’s TJ Reid.
Ballyhale’s TJ Reid.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

1. Kilkenny hurling quarter-final showdowns

FIVE-IN-A-row chasing Ballyhale Shamrocks got their championship up and running by firing 3-26 past Glenmore in a scintillating attacking display last weekend.

Next up on Sunday in the quarter-final is the more formidable challenge of Clara, who defeated Ballyhale in the league earlier this year. In the earlier game on Sunday, Dicksboro take on Mullinavat.

On Saturday, Brian Cody is part of the James Stephens backroom team seeking a semi-final place against Bennettsbridge, while Tullaroan meet Erin’s Own.  

2. Knockout weekend in Kerry and Mayo

It’s the last set of senior group games in Kerry and Mayo this weekend but in the Kingdom there is little football suspense in store. Seven of the eight quarter-finalists are already known. Dr Crokes, Kenmare Shamrocks, Dingle, East Kerry, Austin Stacks and Mid Kerry are all through from the first three groups, this weekend will simply determine who tops the groups with those teams seeded in the last eight.

The only mystery is in Group 4. Feale Rangers are definitely through and it’ll be Templenoe (3 points) or South Kerry (1 point) who are in contention for another spot. If Templenoe avoid defeat, they will bag the last quarter-final place.

In Mayo the situation is different with only Castlebar Mitchels certain to feature in the knockout stages. They top Group 4 and Garrymore, their opponents on Sunday are in pole position to join them.

Westport are the unbeaten favourites in Group 1, leading a race where Ballintubber and Mayo Gaels also contend. Ballina Stephenites are top of Group 2 with three points, just one ahead of reigning champions Knockmore and Aghamore. Then it’s Breaffy who have full points to date in Group 3 with Claremorris and Belmullet the next two in contention. This weekend will reveal plenty.

lee-keegan-dejected Westport’s Lee Keegan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Clare hurling relegation 

Two teams will be relegated from Clare senior hurling at the weekend as the four bottom placed group teams do battle. The biggest names involved are 12-time senior champions and 1997 Munster winners Clarecastle, who have clubman Anthony Daly involved in the backroom team.

Clarecastle are in a relegation battle for the second successive year. They were relegated last year until the Clare county board voted in favour of expanding the senior hurling championship to 18 teams, which saw them retain their senior status.

They play Whitgate, while Scariff take on Smith O’Briens in an east Clare clash. It’s a battle between the 2021 intermediate champions against the Paddy Browne Cup winners in 2020.

4. Kildare hurling decider 

Maynooth are competing in their first Kildare senior hurling final since 1943. Their rise has been a rapid one, given they were only promoted from intermediate ranks last season. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Maynooth stunned Celbridge by two points in the semi-final which prompted manager Tom Walsh to borrow a phrase from Jurgen Klopp by describing his players as “mentality monsters.”

Their challenge on Sunday is a huge one. They come up against a Naas outfit who’ve become the dominant force in Kildare. Naas are chasing their fourth county title in succession. Last season saw them go on to lift All-Ireland intermediate honours following their county final win over Celbridge. 

The winners on Sunday will compete in Leinster senior championship later this year, facing the Offaly champions in quarter final in November.

5. Familiarity in Offaly

County football final day on Sunday and the participants will be well-acquainted with each other. Rhode and Tullamore have faced off the last two seasons, it needed two contests to settle the issue last year. The result record since late 2020 reads one win, one draw and one loss for both sides. Rhode won by two points two years ago, the same margin as Tullamore’s triumph last autumn.

The prospect of a tight encounter in store then. Rhode are well-stocked with experience, appearing in every Offaly senior decider since 2011. Tullamore are the kingpins, armed with some serious youthful talent and will be keen to do back-to-back titles.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie