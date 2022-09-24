Knockout weekend in Kerry and Mayo, Kilkenny quarters and Offaly decider

1. Kilkenny hurling quarter-final showdowns

FIVE-IN-A-row chasing Ballyhale Shamrocks got their championship up and running by firing 3-26 past Glenmore in a scintillating attacking display last weekend.

Next up on Sunday in the quarter-final is the more formidable challenge of Clara, who defeated Ballyhale in the league earlier this year. In the earlier game on Sunday, Dicksboro take on Mullinavat.

On Saturday, Brian Cody is part of the James Stephens backroom team seeking a semi-final place against Bennettsbridge, while Tullaroan meet Erin’s Own.

2. Knockout weekend in Kerry and Mayo

It’s the last set of senior group games in Kerry and Mayo this weekend but in the Kingdom there is little football suspense in store. Seven of the eight quarter-finalists are already known. Dr Crokes, Kenmare Shamrocks, Dingle, East Kerry, Austin Stacks and Mid Kerry are all through from the first three groups, this weekend will simply determine who tops the groups with those teams seeded in the last eight.

The only mystery is in Group 4. Feale Rangers are definitely through and it’ll be Templenoe (3 points) or South Kerry (1 point) who are in contention for another spot. If Templenoe avoid defeat, they will bag the last quarter-final place.

In Mayo the situation is different with only Castlebar Mitchels certain to feature in the knockout stages. They top Group 4 and Garrymore, their opponents on Sunday are in pole position to join them.

Westport are the unbeaten favourites in Group 1, leading a race where Ballintubber and Mayo Gaels also contend. Ballina Stephenites are top of Group 2 with three points, just one ahead of reigning champions Knockmore and Aghamore. Then it’s Breaffy who have full points to date in Group 3 with Claremorris and Belmullet the next two in contention. This weekend will reveal plenty.

Westport’s Lee Keegan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Clare hurling relegation

Two teams will be relegated from Clare senior hurling at the weekend as the four bottom placed group teams do battle. The biggest names involved are 12-time senior champions and 1997 Munster winners Clarecastle, who have clubman Anthony Daly involved in the backroom team.

Clarecastle are in a relegation battle for the second successive year. They were relegated last year until the Clare county board voted in favour of expanding the senior hurling championship to 18 teams, which saw them retain their senior status.

They play Whitgate, while Scariff take on Smith O’Briens in an east Clare clash. It’s a battle between the 2021 intermediate champions against the Paddy Browne Cup winners in 2020.

4. Kildare hurling decider

Maynooth are competing in their first Kildare senior hurling final since 1943. Their rise has been a rapid one, given they were only promoted from intermediate ranks last season.

Maynooth stunned Celbridge by two points in the semi-final which prompted manager Tom Walsh to borrow a phrase from Jurgen Klopp by describing his players as “mentality monsters.”

Their challenge on Sunday is a huge one. They come up against a Naas outfit who’ve become the dominant force in Kildare. Naas are chasing their fourth county title in succession. Last season saw them go on to lift All-Ireland intermediate honours following their county final win over Celbridge.

The winners on Sunday will compete in Leinster senior championship later this year, facing the Offaly champions in quarter final in November.

5. Familiarity in Offaly

County football final day on Sunday and the participants will be well-acquainted with each other. Rhode and Tullamore have faced off the last two seasons, it needed two contests to settle the issue last year. The result record since late 2020 reads one win, one draw and one loss for both sides. Rhode won by two points two years ago, the same margin as Tullamore’s triumph last autumn.

The prospect of a tight encounter in store then. Rhode are well-stocked with experience, appearing in every Offaly senior decider since 2011. Tullamore are the kingpins, armed with some serious youthful talent and will be keen to do back-to-back titles.

