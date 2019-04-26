This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Weekend tips: Present Man a gift with Bryony Frost on board at Sandown

There’s plenty of action this weekend, writes Thom Malone.

By Thom Malone Friday 26 Apr 2019, 4:26 PM
THE NATIONAL HUNT season comes to a close in the UK on Saturday as over this side of the water we build up for one of the biggest weeks of the jumps calendar at Punchestown.

2019 Cheltenham Festival - Ladies Day - Cheltenham Racecourse Altior's price will be prohibitive to most punters. Source: Paul Harding

Altior will headline at Sandown but his price will be prohibitive to any recreational punter.

The Bet 365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase though is a proper betting heat, with a deep field. The selection is one of three runners from Champion trainer Paul Nicholls; Bryony Frost rides Present Man. He has had a wind op since his last run which was a shade disappointing, but horses tend to get most benefit from these procedures on first run after they happen. He is a sound jumper who will like the surface and a positive ride won’t do his chances any harm.

Limerick is one of a couple of flat meetings in Ireland over the weekend and hopefully Storm Hannah won’t ruin the racing surface completely. However if it does soften up significantly Elleanthus will not be unduly affected.

She is the top rated in the opening race of the day at 1.35 but gets an allowance due to her age. So instead of carrying seven pounds more than Stormy Belle, she is actually carrying four pounds less.

It’s a nice bit of placing from trainer Joseph O’Brien. Should the rain fall she has proven form on a soft surface and will be fit enough to do herself justice having had a run already this season. The drop in class will also help.

Last week Bodhicitta hit the bar for us in spectacular fashion when second at Cork; she will be fit but looks very vulnerable at Limerick in the 2.50. Kalanoura did pretty much everything wrong on debut when looking very green. The penny dropped with her through out the race though and was a very eye-catching second. Mick Halford’s horses have started the season well and tend to improve for their opening run. That should be the case here and the step up in trip this well bred Aga Khan filly.

Joseph O'Brien Joseph O'Brien. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sunday’s card at Navan could give us some genuine hints about some of the big group races to come later in the season and The Salsabil Stakes at 3.40 might pop up a new favourite for the Oaks.

Pink Dogwood looks to be the Ballydoyle first choice with Ryan Moore on board and perhaps look at her for the Epsom fillies’ classic. However, backing her at a short price on Sunday is not advised, one at a bigger price that should do her best work late is Chablis. This filly cost over 1.5 million guineas as a yearling and is a full sister to the ultimately disappointing The Pentagon. She did win on debut, a rarity for Galileo progeny, a stone of improvement can be assumed, her draw means she will likely be played late, an ideal tactic at a stiff track like Navan. She may be a double figure price, so back her each way

While in their feature race of the day named after the legendary Melbourne Cup hero, Capri can announce himself as a contender for all the big Cup races through the year in the Vintage Crop Stakes at 4.15

About the author:

About the author
Thom Malone

