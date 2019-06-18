Wes Hoolahan to go on trial with League Two club

WES HOOLAHAN IS reportedly set for a trial period with Cambridge United.

The 37-year-old, who won 43 caps for Ireland and scored at Euro 2016, was released by West Brom last month after just 10 appearances in one season at The Hawthorns.

Prior to that, he had earned legendary status during a 10-year spell with Norwich City.

Now a free agent, BBC Radio Cambridgeshire are reporting that the Dubliner will link up with League Two side Cambridge United for pre-season in the hope of impressing manager Colin Calderwood.

Hoolahan has worked under Calderwood previously when he was assistant to Chris Hughton at Norwich.

The Us finished one place away from the relegation places, 21st, in English football’s fourth tier last season.

