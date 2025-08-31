The Dutch goalkeeper with a Master's from Duke University heading to Conference League with Shelbourne

EVERY GOALKEEPER KNOWS the importance of timing and decision-making.

Wessel Speel has proven adept with his judgement in more ways than one since joining Shelbourne on loan from Major League Soccer side Minnesota United last month.

Last summer, the Dutch native was in the final year of his Master’s degree in management studies from the renowned Duke University in the United States.

He didn’t know what his future would hold in the professional game. “Everything was up for grabs. If you would have told me that the year after I would have signed, first of all for Minnesota United and then gone on loan to Shelbourne and qualify for European football, I would have not believed you for a second. It’s been the best I’ve hoped for,” he said.

Speel is now preparing for Shels’ Uefa Conference League campaign and, as things stand, has possession of the No.1 jersey.

“It still hasn’t sunk in to be honest,” he says.

Speel is 23 and 6ft 6in but did not make the typical journey through the Dutch system. Instead, after one year with Jong FC Utrecht – the U23 team of the Eredivisie club – he focused on getting an education, first studying finance at Hofstra University in New York before advancing to Duke.

How he ended up in Ireland is a typical story of opportunity and necessity combining.

When Shels’ first choice goalkeeper Conor Kearns suffered a hamstring injury in the second leg of the first round Champions League qualifier with Linfield in July the wheels were put in motion for a loan.

A few days later he was in Dublin standing on the pitch at Tolka Park getting his publicity photos taken as journalists arrived for manager Joey O’Brien pre-match press conference ahead of the following night’s clash with Qarabag in the second round.

“Things just developed very quickly. I was aware I was going to be on loan through Minnesota United and [then] I was on the plane to Dublin. It developed quick.”

Speel was registered in time for the tie but it wasn’t until the second leg that he made his debut. Shels were already heading into the Europa League qualifiers after a 3-0 defeat at Tolka but he was chosen to start in Azerbaijan, where a penalty save provided an early indication of his abilities.

His second save from a spot kick later on in qualifying proved far more important.

Shels – again paired with Linfield in the Uefa Conference League play-off – had a 2-1 lead when the Blues had the chance to level things up from 12 yards. David Healy’s side were down to 10 men at this stage of the game but piling on the pressure when striker Kieran Offord stepped up looking to score his second of the game.

Speel’s homework and assessment of the forward’s body shape as he stepped up ensured he got low down to his left to push the ball to safety.

“I think reading the players and doing your due diligence before gives a bit of extra confidence,” he said.

“Usually they show their hips a bit. I was reading it. Especially when they stutter they don’t like it when the goalie keeps waiting. I went at the last moment. With stutters the ball is never going to be hard in the corner so you can go later.”

Timing and decision making coming to the fore again.

There was no such drama in the second leg as Shels put on a dominant performance at Windsor Park to ease into the league phase of the Conference League.

Friday’s draw has also ensured Speel will have a chance to link up with former Jong Utrecht teammate Denso Kasius who is now at AZ Alkmaar. “That would be amazing. It’s been a long time,” he said of that prospect, speaking in Belfast before it was confirmed.

Eight points from six games last season made absolutely certain of at least a knockout phase play-off, although seven was also enough for four teams with Hearts losing out on that same tally due to goals scored. Shamrock Rovers finished in 10th place in the table with 11 points, and while that was sufficient for Cercle Brugge to advance automatically to the next round the Hoops missed out on goal difference before losing to Molde in a penalty shootout.

Shels have also been paired with Premier League side Crystal Palace, with other home games against Drita of Kosovo and Sweden’s BK Hacken.

Away ties at Slovenia’s NK Celje and KF Shkendija of North Macedonia are also on Speel’s radar having already managed to explore some of Ireland with his family during a recent visit.

“We went to the hills, a bit more south. We drove up to Sligo. So far I love it. It’s great. I love Dublin… I’m very happy and it’s such a warm club. The fans love the club with all their heart.”