West Ham thump Wolves to dump Tottenham into the bottom three

West Ham 4

Wolves 0

WEST HAM CLIMBED out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since December with a 4-0 win over Wolves at the London Stadium that dropped Tottenham into the bottom three.

Taty Castellanos struck twice inside two minutes midway through the second half to add to Konstantinos Mavropanos’s first-half header before the defender volleyed in again late on.

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West Ham players celebrate the opening goal from Mavropanos.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team shrugged off early nervousness to blow away the league’s bottom side and push their rivals from north London closer towards the unthinkable.

The Hammers had looked buried after losing at home to Nottingham Forest in January. Defeat to their relegation rivals left them winless in 10 and seven points adrift of safety, but five victories in the 11 games since, together with Spurs’ apparent free fall, have put a radically different complexion on the picture at the bottom.

Against Wolves, they were wasteful in the first half. Mavropanos’s opener, headed in from Jarrod Bowen’s cross three minutes before the break, lifted the atmosphere at a crucial moment and set the second-half stage for Castellanos to double his tally for the club and inch West Ham towards survival.

It meant Wolves’ brief revival after three games unbeaten was ended. Relegation for them could now be confirmed as early as next week away to Leeds.