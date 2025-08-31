Wexford win first All-Island Cup after penalty shootout drama against Bohemians

Wexford 1

Bohemians 1

Wexford win 5-3 on penalties

WEXFORD WERE CROWNED champions in the most dramatic of fashions as they came from behind to take Bohemians to penalties, with stopper Maria O’Sullivan proving the hero as her teammates made no mistake from the spot to get their hands on a first All-Island Cup.

In an enthralling, stereotypical game of two halves, as 2,201 braved the conditions at Ferrycarrig Park, Bohs had the better of the first half going ahead through Alannah McEvoy, but a rousing second half from the home side saw them level through Ellen Molloy to take the game the distance.

For a final, that can usually become cagey affairs, this was the total opposite as both sides sensed a glorious opportunity for silverware and the encounter wasted no time in catching fire with chances a plenty.

Roared on by their bus loads of supporters, the visitors went close to giving them something to cheer about in the treacherous conditions after just six minutes. Following some intricate build-up play down the right, Bohs eventually worked the ball into the danger zone. McEvoy reversed the ball cleverly to Sarah Power who, on the stretch, failed to hit the target from close range, firing past the near post.

Undeterred, the hosts swung back straight away as Anna Doane somehow found herself free at the back post from a deep free-kick but with the wind and rain swirling, failed to connect with her effort with the goal at her mercy.

Wexford celebrate Ellen Molloy's goal. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Former Shelbourne, Peamount and Shamrock Rovers striker McEvoy really should have put her side ahead when she showed great movement to break the offside trap and found herself clear on goal. The memory of Shelbourne’s final two goals in their rout of Sligo Rovers must have been on her mind as she tried a cheeky, lofted finish over O’Sullivan but narrowly missed the target.

But the relentless right-hand side for the visitors would prove more permanent as the half wore on and midway through the first half, confusion joined the wind in swirling around Ferrycarrig when most thought Bohs had taken the lead: Power’s cross landed narrowly over the bar and on the back of the net, so much so that apparently the TG4 graphics put the number one beside Bohs on the screen.

Just after the half-hour mark, the immense McEvoy made amends for her earlier miss and gave her side a deserved lead. Having forced their opponents into some sloppy play at the back from their high press, the ball eventually found its way to McEvoy who showed tremendous composure to slot past the onrushing O’Sullivan.

CÚL!! 32 nóim ⏳️@WexfordFCWomen 0 @bfcdublin 1



McEvoy le críoch snasta sa chúinne ⚽



But on the stroke of half time, the visitors’ hard work was almost undone when Kelly seemed to be caught out by the swirling wind, spilling Ciara Rossiter’s cross from the left. The ball fell to the one player they hoped it wouldn’t: Irish international Molloy. But to her immense credit, Kelly reacted quickly to block the right-footed shot to keep her side ahead at the break.

With the game following a similar pattern to the first half, the home side made two changes and altered their formation – with the classy Rossiter going central.

Pressure continued to build and build, before Wexford eventually found a way to level with the change of style paying dividends. Latching onto a Kelly goal kick, the home side moved the ball at lightning speed, with Rossiter picking up the ball on the edge of the area before slipping in Molloy who finished calmly with her less favoured right foot to bag her seventh in the competition.

Both sides continued to battle bravely and threw everything at each other right to the end, knowing the lottery of penalties was looming with no extra-time on the cards.

Alas, it was spot kicks needed to separate two excellent sides deserving of their place in the showpiece.

Both sets of players were perfect in their first two penalties each before the pivotal moment arrived. Freya De Mange put Wexford 3-2 up, before Bohs youngster Savannah Kane saw her low attempt smothered by O’Sullivan.

Charlotte Cromack was empathic in putting her side further ahead before Fiona Donnelly smashed home to put the pressure on Becky Cassin, but the experienced midfielder made no mistake in slotting home the winning penalty to send the Ferrycarrig faithful wild

Wexford: Maria O’Sullivan; Freya De Mange, Anna Doane, Della Doherty; Orlaith Conlan (Charlotte Cromack, 57’), Kylie Murphy (Meabh Russell, 57’), Lauryn Dwyer, Rebekah Cassin; Aoife Kelly, Ciara Rossiter, Ellen Molloy

Bohemians: Rachael Kelly;, Katie Lovely (Emma Gaughran, 69’), Roisin McGovern, Lisa Murphy, Sarah Power (Lillian Rusher, 90+3’); Aoibhe Brennan, Fiona Donnelly; Sarah McKevitt, Hannah Healy (Savannah Kane, 85’), Hannah O’Brien (Leiagh Glennon, 69’); Alannah McEvoy

Referee: Robert Dowling.