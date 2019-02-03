Dunne's goal and strong second-half display help Wexford to victory on the road against Cork

Wexford 1-18

Cork 0-17

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A SUCCESSFUL OUTING for the Wexford hurlers as they raided Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the pair of Division 1A hurling league points on offer against home outfit Cork this afternoon.

Wexford's Darren Byrne battles for possession with Cork's Aidan Walsh. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Wexford closed their 2018 season at the venue last summer when they bowed out against Clare but this was a happier outcome for Davy Fitzgerald’s side than that All-Ireland quarter-final tussle.

David Dunne pounced in the 27th minute for a Wexford goal, scrambling home after a Kevin Foley delivery dropped short. That propelled Wexford into the lead and even though Cork drew level by the break, Wexford were never staring at a deficit on the scoreboard in the second half.

The away team finished with nine different scores. The free-taking of Jack O’Connor yielded a 0-6 haul while Cathal Dunbar (0-3) and substitute Rory O’Connor (0-2) helped themselves to neat efforts from play.

Patrick Horgan top-scored for Cork but it was Aidan Walsh’s four point haul from play that was most eye-catching while Tim O’Mahony impressed at centre-back.

It was a lacklustre encounter early on as both teams traded points from distance. Cork were in front 0-7 to 0-5 when Dunbar and Paudie Foley brought Wexford level. A pair of Walsh points pushed Cork back ahead, then Dunne raised his green flag before Walsh floated over the score that saw the teams tied at 1-7 to 0-10 at the midway mark.

Wexford hit four out of the first six points in the second half before Cork drew level courtesy of a Daniel Kearney point in the 48th minute, 1-11 to 0-14.

Then Wexford became the more prominent force, outscoring Cork 0-5 to 0-1 over the next 16 minutes. The home side tried to mount a rally but ultimately Horgan’s 39th minute drive that smashed against the crossbar was the closest they came to a goal.

A valuable success on their travels for Wexford.

Scorers for Wexford: Jack O’Connor 0-6 (0-5f), Cathal Dunbar 0-3, David Dunne 1-0, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Paudie Foley (0-1f), Rory O’Connor 0-2 each, Shaun Murphy, Simon Donohoe, Conor McDonald (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-5 (0-5f), Aidan Walsh 0-4, Bill Cooper, Tim O’Mahony 0-2 each, Cormac Murphy, Daniel Kearney, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston 0-1 each.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenrien)

18. Darren Byrne (Blackwater)

5. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

3. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

6. Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)

7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The-Ballagh)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

11. David Dunne (Davidstown Courtnacuddy)

21. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

9. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

15. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna)

Subs

23. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Dunne (half-time)

22. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers) for McGovern (45)

19. Ian Byrne (Ferns St Aidan’s) for Morris (63)

20. Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for McDonald (69)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Damien Cahalane (St. Finbarrs)

4. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal – captain)

9. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

11. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)

12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

22. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

19. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Cahalane (25)

21. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for O’Halloran (44)

23. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Lehane (63)

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for O’Sullivan (68)

