This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dunne's goal and strong second-half display help Wexford to victory on the road against Cork

Davy Fitzgerald’s side ran out four-point victors in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 6,147 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4474106

Wexford 1-18
Cork 0-17

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A SUCCESSFUL OUTING for the Wexford hurlers as they raided Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the pair of Division 1A hurling league points on offer against home outfit Cork this afternoon.

Darren Byrne and Aidan Walsh Wexford's Darren Byrne battles for possession with Cork's Aidan Walsh. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Wexford closed their 2018 season at the venue last summer when they bowed out against Clare but this was a happier outcome for Davy Fitzgerald’s side than that All-Ireland quarter-final tussle.

David Dunne pounced in the 27th minute for a Wexford goal, scrambling home after a Kevin Foley delivery dropped short. That propelled Wexford into the lead and even though Cork drew level by the break, Wexford were never staring at a deficit on the scoreboard in the second half.

The away team finished with nine different scores. The free-taking of Jack O’Connor yielded a 0-6 haul while Cathal Dunbar (0-3) and substitute Rory O’Connor (0-2) helped themselves to neat efforts from play.

Patrick Horgan top-scored for Cork but it was Aidan Walsh’s four point haul from play that was most eye-catching while Tim O’Mahony impressed at centre-back.

It was a lacklustre encounter early on as both teams traded points from distance. Cork were in front 0-7 to 0-5 when Dunbar and Paudie Foley brought Wexford level. A pair of Walsh points pushed Cork back ahead, then Dunne raised his green flag before Walsh floated over the score that saw the teams tied at 1-7 to 0-10 at the midway mark.

Wexford hit four out of the first six points in the second half before Cork drew level courtesy of a Daniel Kearney point in the 48th minute, 1-11 to 0-14.

Then Wexford became the more prominent force, outscoring Cork 0-5 to 0-1 over the next 16 minutes. The home side tried to mount a rally but ultimately Horgan’s 39th minute drive that smashed against the crossbar was the closest they came to a goal.

A valuable success on their travels for Wexford.

Scorers for Wexford: Jack O’Connor 0-6 (0-5f), Cathal Dunbar 0-3, David Dunne 1-0, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Paudie Foley (0-1f), Rory O’Connor 0-2 each, Shaun Murphy, Simon Donohoe, Conor McDonald (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-5 (0-5f), Aidan Walsh 0-4, Bill Cooper, Tim O’Mahony 0-2 each, Cormac Murphy, Daniel Kearney, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston 0-1 each. 

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenrien)
18. Darren Byrne (Blackwater)
5. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)
3. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)
6. Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)

7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The-Ballagh)
8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

11. David Dunne (Davidstown Courtnacuddy)
21. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
9. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

15. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)
14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)
13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna)

Subs

23. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Dunne (half-time)
22. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers) for McGovern (45)
19. Ian Byrne (Ferns St Aidan’s) for Morris (63)
20. Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for McDonald (69)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St. Finbarrs)
4. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal – captain)
9. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs)
11. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

22. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

19. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Cahalane (25)
21. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for O’Halloran (44)
23. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Lehane (63)
17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for O’Sullivan (68)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    Gervinho snatches late draw for Parma against stuttering Juventus
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie