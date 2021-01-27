BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 27 January 2021
Former senior stars and Dublin club winning boss part of Wexford U20 management

Ex-Dublin manager Joe Fortune is getting involved with his native county.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 27 Jan 2021, 12:20 PM
1 hour ago
FORMER SENIOR HURLER David Redmond and Dublin senior club winning boss Joe Fortune will both be involved with the Wexford U20 hurling management for the coming season.

James Sheil, who guided Wexford to Leinster minor glory in 2019, remains as manager of the team. 

Redmond brought his Wexford senior playing career to a close after ten seasons in early 2018 while he has also enjoyed huge success at club level with Oulart-the-Ballagh.

Fortune is a native of Wexford who more recently has been associated with Dublin hurling. He managed Dublin to the Leinster U21 title in 2016 while taking charge of Ballyboden St-Enda’s for the past few seasons as they collected Dublin county senior hounours in 2018 before losing last year’s final to Cuala.

Wexford lost out at the semi-final stage of Leinster in the 2020 U20 hurling championship to Dublin.

The Wexford U20 football management team was also ratified at last night’s online county board meeting.

David Murphy, the former county senior football captain, is at the helm for the coming season with the U20 team. He retired in November 2013 after being a consistent figure in the Wexford senior defence for over a decade and contested Leinster senior finals.

Last year Wexford defeated Carlow before losing out to Meath in the quarter-final of the Leinster U20 championship.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

