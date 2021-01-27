Former senior stars and Dublin club winning boss part of Wexford U20 management

FORMER SENIOR HURLER David Redmond and Dublin senior club winning boss Joe Fortune will both be involved with the Wexford U20 hurling management for the coming season.

James Sheil, who guided Wexford to Leinster minor glory in 2019, remains as manager of the team.

Redmond brought his Wexford senior playing career to a close after ten seasons in early 2018 while he has also enjoyed huge success at club level with Oulart-the-Ballagh.

Fortune is a native of Wexford who more recently has been associated with Dublin hurling. He managed Dublin to the Leinster U21 title in 2016 while taking charge of Ballyboden St-Enda’s for the past few seasons as they collected Dublin county senior hounours in 2018 before losing last year’s final to Cuala.

Wexford lost out at the semi-final stage of Leinster in the 2020 U20 hurling championship to Dublin.

County Board also approved the Under 20 hurling management for the year ahead: James Sheil (bainisteoir), Liam Roche, David Redmond, Aidan Murphy and Joe Fortune. We look forward with hope to a safe return to our games, Loch Garman abú. pic.twitter.com/23jh9tL1Oc — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) January 27, 2021

The Wexford U20 football management team was also ratified at last night’s online county board meeting.

David Murphy, the former county senior football captain, is at the helm for the coming season with the U20 team. He retired in November 2013 after being a consistent figure in the Wexford senior defence for over a decade and contested Leinster senior finals.

Last year Wexford defeated Carlow before losing out to Meath in the quarter-final of the Leinster U20 championship.