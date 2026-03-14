Poll: Who will win the Six Nations today?

IT’S SIX NATIONS finale day, or Super Saturday if you will, and the championship is still very much up for grabs.

Scotland’s incredible win last weekend shattered France’s Grand Slam ambitions, and ensured that the title race will go to the final day.

And it also opened the door for Ireland to potentially sneak up to the winner’s podium.

A more in-depth explanation about the permutations is available to read here but in short, France, Scotland and Ireland are all in contention to be champions this year.

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And of course, Ireland and Scotland will be battling it out for the Triple Crown at the Aviva Stadium.

That game gets underway in the afternoon and by the time France line out to face England at the Stade de France, they will know exactly what they need to complete their Six Nations defence.

With all that awaits us today, who do you think will win the 2026 Six Nations? Let us know below.

