More Stories
Ireland will be hoping to snatch the title today when they face Scotland. ©INPHO
Call it

Poll: Who will win the Six Nations today?

France, Scotland and Ireland are all in contention to take the title.
9.00am, 14 Mar 2026
8

IT’S SIX NATIONS finale day, or Super Saturday if you will, and the championship is still very much up for grabs.

Scotland’s incredible win last weekend shattered France’s Grand Slam ambitions, and ensured that the title race will go to the final day.

And it also opened the door for Ireland to potentially sneak up to the winner’s podium. 

A more in-depth explanation about the permutations is available to read here but in short, France, Scotland and Ireland are all in contention to be champions this year.

And of course, Ireland and Scotland will be battling it out for the Triple Crown at the Aviva Stadium.

That game gets underway in the afternoon and by the time France line out to face England at the Stade de France, they will know exactly what they need to complete their Six Nations defence.

With all that awaits us today, who do you think will win the 2026 Six Nations? Let us know below.


Poll Results:

France (551)
Ireland (99)
Scotland (29)

Related Reads
'It's a different Scotland team from what we've seen the last few years'
Six Nations permutations: How Ireland could still sneak the title on Super Saturday
2027 Six Nations: Ireland start at home to England and host France on final day

Author
View 8 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
8 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie