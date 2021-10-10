Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 10 October 2021
Advertisement

Wicklow GAA set to investigate 'totally unacceptable behaviour' at underage football match

A video has been widely circulated on social media.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 2:31 PM
11 minutes ago 2,415 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5570665
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WICKLOW GAA ARE set to investigate “totally unacceptable behaviour from a number of people” at an underage football match on Saturday.

A video showing fights breaking out at an underage final has been widely circulated on social media, and the county has moved to condemn the unsavoury scenes.

The footage appears to show adults and players from both teams embroiled in physical altercation.

A statement published last night reads: “Wicklow GAA are aware of reports of totally unacceptable behaviour from a number of people at a game today.

“Wicklow GAA strongly condemns all such behaviour, the CCC will be investigating the incident fully and strong disciplinary action taken.”

The42 has reached out to Wicklow GAA today for further comment.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie