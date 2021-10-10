Wicklow GAA set to investigate 'totally unacceptable behaviour' at underage football match

WICKLOW GAA ARE set to investigate “totally unacceptable behaviour from a number of people” at an underage football match on Saturday.

A video showing fights breaking out at an underage final has been widely circulated on social media, and the county has moved to condemn the unsavoury scenes.

The footage appears to show adults and players from both teams embroiled in physical altercation.

A statement published last night reads: “Wicklow GAA are aware of reports of totally unacceptable behaviour from a number of people at a game today.

“Wicklow GAA strongly condemns all such behaviour, the CCC will be investigating the incident fully and strong disciplinary action taken.”

The42 has reached out to Wicklow GAA today for further comment.