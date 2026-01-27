Will Connors set for move to Connacht in the summer

AS REVEALED BY The 42.ie almost a fortnight ago, Will Connors has made the move from Leinster to Connacht.

The openside flanker, holder of nine Irish caps, will move during the summer and link up with one of his formative figures of his rugby career at Leinster, Stuart Lancaster.

His contract is a two year arrangement and gives the western province added squad depth and talent that has been disrupted by injuries.

Connors played a total of 62 times for Leinster and started the 2024 Champions Cup final against Toulouse.

He said in a statement released by Connacht, “I’ve had a fantastic 9 seasons with Leinster, and am very grateful for all that was achieved in that time. I look forward to finishing the season strongly before making the move west in the summer and joining up with a really exciting and talented group.

“After chatting to Stuart and the team, it’s clear there’s enormous ambition in the club to be successful in the years ahead. Connacht is a proud rugby province, which I experienced first-hand in Saturday’s game at Dexcom Stadium. The atmosphere there was electric on what was clearly a very special night for the club, and I’m eager to contribute to that renowned connection between the fans and the team.”

Head Coach Stuart Lancaster was also quoted, stating, “I’ve seen Will’s ability first-hand and I know he’ll be another big asset to Connacht next season.

“His tackling ability and defensive work rate is well known, but he has real attacking strengths too which I am looking forward to developing.

“He also has a positive personality who brings great energy to the group and real potential as a leader. I’m sure he will thrive in the environment we are building here in Connacht.”

Meanwhile, Munster have confirmed that Jeremy Loughman has signed a contract extension that will keep him there until 2028.

Loughman has recently been called back into the Irish squad after his last cap in 2024 and is on contention to play loosehead in the Six Nations opener against France with Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle all injured