American midfielder Seymore joins Sligo Rovers

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE signed American midfielder Will Seymore.

The 27-year-old arrives having most recently played in his homeland with USL Championship side Reno 1868.

He was with FC Cincinnati prior to that — where former Sligo midfielder Richie Ryan was a team-mate — but spent time on the books at Colchester United and Cambridge United as a youngster.

“It feels great to be here,” Seymore said. “This has been in the works for a while and I’m really excited now that it is done. I can’t wait to get started.

“I grew up playing English academies and moved to back to the US. Liam [Buckley]’s style of play and the way he wants to play attracted me here.

“He told me about the upsides of the club and the potential. He spoke about the things we could achieve and I like to win.

“One of the things I hope to bring is my mentality. Off the field I’m pretty easy going but on the field I’m agressive, determined and want to win at all costs.

I can’t wait to build a connection with my team-mates and start the season on the right foot.”

Bit O’Red boss Buckley added: “Will is someone I’ve tracked for a couple of years. I think he is equipped to do very well in this league. He fits exactly into how we want to play. His range of passing, and his overall ability in that area, is why we’ve brought him here.

“He is also a big, strong lad and he has done well in the US. We’ve done our due diligence on him. We spoke to a couple of contacts in the US.

“One was Richie Ryan who John Russell was in contact with. Richie and Will played together and Richie spoke about how he reads the game well and has all the attributes to do well for us.”

