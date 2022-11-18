Wallabies lock Skelton benefits from ROG influence in France

AFTER ALL THE reminders this week that Will Skelton has thrived against an Irish team in recent seasons, it was a little bit of a surprise to see him named on the Wallabies bench for Saturday’s clash in Dublin.

To be fair, the giant La Rochelle lock could still do serious damage at the Aviva Stadium as he brings his size and power to the mix, as well as all the other skills he possesses like the ability to link pass and offload.

He’s a brilliant second row and seeing him in the flesh at yesterday’s Wallabies press conference was a reminder of just how big he is. At 6ft 8ins and around 145kg, he’s simply massive.

Skelton has been a dominant figure for La Rochelle in their two wins over Leinster in the past two seasons, as well as for Saracens three seasons ago, although he doesn’t see that as relevant for tomorrow’s Test match.

“It’s Ireland, it’s not Leinster,” said Skelton. “It’s very different, the step up from club to international footy. Whenever you put on the jersey, whether it’s for Ireland or Australia, you step up. I’m excited to play this weekend but I don’t think it gives me an edge at all.”

After being “pretty disappointed” with his efforts in the starting XV last weekend as the Wallabies were beaten by Italy in Florence, Skelton is out to prove a point as part of a punchy-looking bench that also includes explosive tighthead prop Taniela Tupou.

Skelton texted his club boss Ronan O’Gara earlier this week and got a good luck message in response, but the Irishman didn’t have any revealing insights into Andy Farrell’s team for him.

The former Ireland and Munster out-half has been a very positive influence on Skelton in France over the past couple of years.

Skelton at Wallabies training this week. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

“He’s been great,” said Skelton of O’Gara. “We have got a great relationship. He allows me to express myself on the field with my strengths.

“The way that we play at La Rochelle is very different to the Wallabies, so I’ve had to adapt and get under the regime that Dave wants me to play.”

There was also an interesting Irish visitor to La Rochelle late last summer.

Autumn Series

“We had Paul O’Connell and another coach came down and stay with ROG in the summer,” explained Skelton. “So, they came and watched us train.

“I didn’t really speak to them much but I just said hi and congratulated them on the win in New Zealand, which I thought was amazing, and for rugby in general.

“He [O'Connell] was a great player, great man. You can see the work he is doing with the team, they are firing at the right stages.

“It’s definitely going to be a battle at the set-piece this week.”

