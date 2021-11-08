Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 8 November 2021
French-born Barnsley midfelder called into Ireland U21 squad for Euro qualifiers

The former Drogheda United and Norwich youngster made his debut for Barnsley recently.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Nov 2021, 9:02 PM
8 minutes ago 300 Views 0 Comments
William Hondermarck in action for Norwich U21s.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WILLIAM HONDERMARCK HAS been called up to Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Sweden. 

The French-born midfielder, whose family moved to Dublin when he was five, replaces the injured Ryan Johansson in the squad. 

It’s Hondermarck’s first international call-up after receiving his Irish passport in 2020. 

He made the breakthrough as a 17-year-old at Drogheda United before spending time on the books of Norwich City.

The 20-year-old departed Norwich at the end of last season and signed with Barnsley on a free transfer in September. He recently made his debut for the Championship club.

Ireland face on Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night,  before hosting Sweden on Tuesday.

