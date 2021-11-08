French-born Barnsley midfelder called into Ireland U21 squad for Euro qualifiers

WILLIAM HONDERMARCK HAS been called up to Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Sweden.

The French-born midfielder, whose family moved to Dublin when he was five, replaces the injured Ryan Johansson in the squad.

It’s Hondermarck’s first international call-up after receiving his Irish passport in 2020.

He made the breakthrough as a 17-year-old at Drogheda United before spending time on the books of Norwich City.

The 20-year-old departed Norwich at the end of last season and signed with Barnsley on a free transfer in September. He recently made his debut for the Championship club.

Ireland face on Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, before hosting Sweden on Tuesday.

