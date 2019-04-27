Williams resumes Crucible title defence after hospital checks on chest pain

MARK WILLIAMS WAS able to continue the defence of his World Snooker Championship title on Saturday after taking himself to hospital with chest pains.

World champion, Mark Williams.

Williams underwent tests on Friday following the end of a session of his second-round match against David Gilbert.

The 44-year-old informed tournament officials of the issue after the session and was advised by the on-call doctor to attend hospital.

The Welshman was cleared of any heart problems and resumed in Sheffield on Saturday trailing 5-3.

Williams tweeted on Friday: “A&E. Could be hear a while, couldn’t stick the chest pains no more. Lucky there wasn’t any more frames to play.”

He added in a post later in the evening: “Doctors are confidant [sic] it’s not anything to do with my heart. Awaiting more tests at 10 o’clock #cantwaitformebed.”

