Willie Mullins becomes most successful-ever Irish trainer with Punchestown win

BALLYBURN HAD TO work harder than expected for victory in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown but still helped Willie Mullins become the most successful trainer in Irish racing history.

Mullins moved past the great Dermot Weld with career win number 4,378, even though the latest star to emerge from his Closutton production line was a little below par.

A couple of sloppy jumps left Paul Townend nudging the 1-5 market leader on the turn for home, but he soon reeled in front-running stablemate Mirazur West once straightening up.

Jessica Harrington’s Jetara came out of the chasing pack to move into second place, but Ballyburn produced a fine leap when it mattered most at the last to quickly ease any fears of an upset.

Although not as impressive as when powering home in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, the six-year-old completed a hat-trick of Grade One triumphs with three and a quarter lengths to spare.

On his record-breaking feat, Mullins said: “Dermot pioneered going down to Australia and won the Belmont Stakes, an American Triple Crown race. He’s done superb things, so to be mentioned alongside him is fantastic.”

Meanwhile, State Man claimed his 10th Grade One triumph when seeing off old rival Irish Point in the Boodles Champion Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old made it a perfect five from five for the campaign by following up wins at the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham with yet another straightforward success.

Irish Point gave State Man a decent work-out at Prestbury Park last month and Jack Kennedy was keen to push on at the head of affairs.

He was still in front turning for home but Paul Townend was sitting far more comfortably on State Man and they edged past approaching the final flight, where a much-better jump secured a decisive advantage.

To his credit, Irish Point battled on gamely all the way to the line, but 2-7 favourite State Man was always in control at that stage and ultimately obliged by two lengths.

It was a second straight success in this race for the victor, who has now come out on top in 12 of his last 13 races, only losing out to Constitution Hill at Cheltenham last year.

