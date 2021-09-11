Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 11 September 2021
Advertisement

Without Neymar and Messi, former Man United midfielder stars in PSG win

Ander Herrera scored a brace in the comfortable victory over Clermont.

By AFP Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 6:56 PM
21 minutes ago 1,213 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5547080
PSG's Ander Herrera celebrates after scoring.
Image: Michel Euler
PSG's Ander Herrera celebrates after scoring.
PSG's Ander Herrera celebrates after scoring.
Image: Michel Euler

ANDER HERRERA scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain defeated promoted Clermont 4-0 on Saturday in the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, both rested after their exertions this week in World Cup qualifying.

The Spanish midfielder nodded PSG in front at the Parc des Princes on 19 minutes and then fired in a second from close range on the half-hour.

Kylian Mbappe, who shook off a calf injury picked up on international duty with France, raced clear of the Clermont defence to add PSG’s third before Idrissa Gueye headed in a fourth.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team made it five wins from five in Ligue 1, stretching their lead to five points over Angers, who take on struggling Brest on Sunday.

Pochettino left Argentina duo Messi and Angel Di Maria, and Brazil star Neymar out of the squad to allow them extra time to recover ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League opener at Club Brugge.

The trio were all involved in qualifiers in South America on Thursday, with Messi’s home debut for PSG pushed back after his record-setting hat-trick against Bolivia.

The triple strike made Messi the top international goalscorer in South American football history with 79 goals, overtaking Pele.

Clermont, playing in the top flight for the first time, entered the weekend a surprising third, and unbeaten after two wins and two draws.

But the visitors were without forward Mohamed Bayo, the Guinea striker ruled out of the game after the coup d’etat in the African country delayed his return to France.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made his first start for PSG since signing from AC Milan, but it was another summer arrival, Achraf Hakimi, who created the opening goal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Moroccan wing-back’s fierce low ball across the box was palmed out by Arthur Desmas, leaving Herrera to head home with the Clermont goalkeeper stranded.

PSG’s second goal came in similar fashion as Mbappe’s delivery was only partly cut out by Clermont captain Florent Ogier, presenting Herrera with the simplest of chances.

Mbappe notched his fourth goal of the season 10 minutes into the second half as he ran onto Julian Draxler’s ball over the Clermont defence and rounded Desmas to slot in.

The France striker played a central role in PSG’s fourth of the afternoon as well, drawing a fine save from Desmas before the rebound looped towards Gueye, who stooped to nod into an empty net.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie