Gibson stars as Athlone Town continue impressive start to title defence

Women’s Premier Division – Results

Sligo Rovers 0-4 Athlone Town

Bohemians 0-1 Shamrock Rovers

DLR Waves 1-1 Cork City

Waterford 0-1 Peamount United

Galway United 1-3 Treaty United

Wexford 1-6 Shelbourne

Advertisement

********

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ATHLONE Town continued their unbeaten start to the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division season with a 4-0 win away to Sligo Rovers.

Colin Fortune’s side are the only side not to suffer defeat after nine games, with eight wins and a draw under their belt. They extended their winning run to seven games at The Showgrounds this afternoon, easing past the Bit O’Red, who before this, impressively accrued four points from Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers.

Madie Gibson scored two goals and provided two assists as Athlone’s US star continues to enjoy a rich vein of form.

Roisin Molloy put the Midlanders 1-0 up in the first half, before goal-hungry Kelly Brady doubled their lead in the 67th minute. Gibson turned provider to scorer in the endgame, bagging a brilliant brace as the clock read 83 and 90+14.

Madie Gibson 😳



It’s 3 for Athlone! pic.twitter.com/F84i6zO03Y — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) May 17, 2025

Shelbourne, meanwhile, had an emphatic win in their second versus third showdown with Wexford FC. the Dublin side ran out 6-1 winners.

Kate Mooney put the Reds 1-0 up on nine minutes. Aoibheann Clancy added a second five minutes later.

Mooney got her second on 67 minutes.

Mooney's on fire!



It's 3-0 for Shels as their title push continues! pic.twitter.com/jecb4BdzFi — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) May 17, 2025

Noelle Murray found the net to stretch the gap to 4-0 before Ellen Murray got one back for the hosts. Peal Slattery and Jessica Gargan both struck late to make it six for Shels.

Shamrock Rovers got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory against Bohemians at Dalymount Park that moves them up to fourth in the table. A 75th-minute own goal from Fiona Donnelly ultimately settled the Dublin Derby.

They are ahead of Treaty on goal difference, the Limerick side beating Galway United 3-1 thanks to a brace from Isabella Marie Flocchini, and a penalty converted by Madison McGuane. Eve Dossen was on target for Galway.

Peamount United also enjoyed a narrow away win, beating Waterford 1-0 at the RSC. Former Ireland international and captain Karen Duggan scored the decisive second-half goal against the league newcomers.

And DLR Waves and Cork City shared the spoils at the UCD Bowl. Aisling Meehan struck first for the hosts in the 24th minute, before Christina Dring levelled matters on the stroke of half time. That 1-1 scoreline would remain, as DLR Waves secured their first point of the campaign.