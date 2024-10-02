Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Wojciech Szczesny [file photo]. Alamy Stock Photo
Second Coming

Barcelona lure former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper out of retirement

Wojciech Szczesny has signed a deal with the Spanish Giants until June 2025.
4.25pm, 2 Oct 2024
704
1

POLISH GOALKEEPER WOJCIECH Szczesny has come out of retirement to sign for Spanish giants Barcelona on Wednesday.

“Barcelona and the player Wojciech Szczesny have reached a deal for his signing until 30 June, 2025,” said the La Liga leaders in a statement.

The former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper, 34, joins after Barca’s first choice stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out potentially until the end of the season with a severe knee injury, sustained on September 22.

Szczesny retired this summer after featuring at Euro 2024 for Poland but has now returned to the game to play in La Liga for the first time.

The goalkeeper had said his “heart (was) not there any more” to play football after leaving Juventus by mutual agreement in August.

Szczesny has made over 600 appearances for club and country over his career, winning three Serie A titles and three Italian cups with Juventus, as well as two FA Cups with Arsenal.

Barca’s reserve goalkeeper Inaki Pena started in place of the stricken Ter Stegen in recent matches.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie