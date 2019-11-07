This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wolves grab late winner in Europa League while Rangers receive big boost

A 2-0 win for Steven Gerrard’s side tonight in Ibrox.

By AFP Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 10:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,703 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4883771
Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring his goal for Wolves.
Image: Tim Goode
Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring his goal for Wolves.
Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring his goal for Wolves.
Image: Tim Goode

WOLVES MADE IT three straight Europa League wins despite Ruben Neves missing a penalty as Raul Jimenez’s 92nd-minute goal grabbed a 1-0 success over Slovan Bratislava at Molineux tonight.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men now sit five points clear of Slovan Bratislava in second in Group K, with Braga a point ahead of the Premier League side at the top after beating Besiktas 3-1.

Ireland international Matt Doherty played the full game with Wolves enduring a frustrating evening until Jiminez’s breakthrough as Neves came closest from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

Earlier Celtic enjoyed a brilliant success in Italy while their Old Firm rivals Rangers gave their hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2011 a massive boost with a 2-0 victory over Porto at Ibrox.

Second-half goals from Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis fired Steven Gerrard’s men second in Group G, three points ahead of Feyenoord after the Dutch side’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach grabbed their first win of the Europa League campaign as Marcus Thuram’s 95th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 triumph against Roma.

The German club moved second in Group J, ahead of Roma on head-to-head and two points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, who saw off 10-man Wolfsberger 3-0 in Austria.

The full list of results from tonight’s Europa League games can be found here.

© – AFP 2019  

We thought there might be a post-World Cup comedown, but then Saracens went and Saracened. Andy Dunne joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey as the pod segues from the international to club season.


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie