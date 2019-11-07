Wolves grab late winner in Europa League while Rangers receive big boost

WOLVES MADE IT three straight Europa League wins despite Ruben Neves missing a penalty as Raul Jimenez’s 92nd-minute goal grabbed a 1-0 success over Slovan Bratislava at Molineux tonight.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men now sit five points clear of Slovan Bratislava in second in Group K, with Braga a point ahead of the Premier League side at the top after beating Besiktas 3-1.

Ireland international Matt Doherty played the full game with Wolves enduring a frustrating evening until Jiminez’s breakthrough as Neves came closest from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

Earlier Celtic enjoyed a brilliant success in Italy while their Old Firm rivals Rangers gave their hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2011 a massive boost with a 2-0 victory over Porto at Ibrox.

Second-half goals from Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis fired Steven Gerrard’s men second in Group G, three points ahead of Feyenoord after the Dutch side’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach grabbed their first win of the Europa League campaign as Marcus Thuram’s 95th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 triumph against Roma.

The German club moved second in Group J, ahead of Roma on head-to-head and two points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, who saw off 10-man Wolfsberger 3-0 in Austria.

