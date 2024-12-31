Wolves forward Cunha hit with two-match ban and £80,000 fine

WOLVES FORWARD MATHEUS Cunha has been suspended for two matches after being involved in an altercation at the end of his side’s match against Ipswich on 14 December.

Cunha was seen confronting members of Ipswich’s security team after his side had fallen to a last-gasp loss at Molineux.

He was charged by the Football Association, and subsequently admitted the charge. An independent commission has now suspended him for Wolves’ next two matches and fined him £80,000.

The FA said written reasons for the commission’s sanctioning decision would be published in due course.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has arguably been Wolves’ standout player in what has generally been a disappointing season for the club.

The defeat to Ipswich marked the end of the road for head coach Gary O’Neil, who was dismissed and replaced by Portuguese boss Vitor Pereira.

The former Porto coach has made an excellent start, steering Wolves to wins over Leicester and Manchester United and coming from behind to secure a point at Tottenham on Sunday.

Cunha’s team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri was also sent off after the full-time whistle as tempers flared at Molineux following Jack Taylor’s winner deep into stoppage time.

Wolves end 2024 one point and one place outside the relegation zone.