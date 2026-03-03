Liverpool stunned by Wolves late show

Wolves 2

Liverpool 1

ANDRE SCORED A last-gasp winner as Wolves stunned Liverpool 2-1 and earned back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since April 2024.

The rock-bottom side in the Premier League followed up their win over Aston Villa with all three points in stoppage time courtesy of the Brazilian’s first goal of the season four minutes into added time.

Wolves have completely shaken their fear of playing in front of their home fans following their late draw with Arsenal and victory over Villa, and they put themselves in position for successive wins when Rodrigo Gomes found the net with Wolves’ first shot of the contest.

Mohammed Salah scored for the first time in 10 league matches and 122 days to get Liverpool back on terms but it was not enough for Arne Slot’s side who missed the chance to go into fourth.

Fans stood to pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota in memory of his time spent at both clubs in a first half where Wolves limited Liverpool to just half-chances.

The Reds saw their three-match winning run come to a crashing end, plunging their Champions League hopes into doubt, while Wolves continued to show encouraging signs despite relegation looming.

It was the visitors who predictably started on the front foot and Joao Gomes was caught on the ball, allowing Cody Gakpo to fire towards goal but straight into the arms of Jose Sa for the first save of the night.

Jota was saluted by both sets of fans for his time spent at the respective clubs, and all four stands stood to pay tribute to him – firstly in the 18th minute, to commemorate his number worn at Molineux, before the Liverpool fans sang his name in the 20th.

Advertisement

The Reds had control but were doing nothing to hurt the relegation-threatened hosts who looked comfortable in their rigid defensive shape.

Liverpool were being limited to efforts from range, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s 30-yard strike dealt with easily by Sa.

The away team were beginning to pin the hosts further into their own half following the break but were somehow unable to score after Hugo Ekitike’s flick to the far post as substitute Curtis Jones chested onto the bar from a yard out.

Salah skied an effort from outside the box which flew into the Wolves fans behind the goal and despite the relentless pressure, Wolves stunned Liverpool and hit the front with 12 minutes to play.

Tolu Arokodare got the better of Virgil van Dijk from a long and hopeful ball upfield and fed it into the path of Rodrigo Gomes, who expertly dinked over the onrushing Alisson.

Liverpool immediately searched for a way back into the contest as Rio Ngumoha came off the bench and thought he had equalised but his effort was tipped onto the post by Sa.

The Reds found their equaliser when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s stray pass was pounced upon by Salah, who struck the equaliser to end his run of games without a goal.

Liverpool wanted the winner but it was Wolves who left it late to grab the unlikeliest of three points.

Alisson’s long ball went straight to Yerson Mosquera which sent Andre on the front foot and his strike deflected off Joe Gomez and beyond Alisson to snatch all the points, moving them within three of Burnley above them and 11 from a still highly improbably survival.