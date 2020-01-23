This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 January, 2020
WITH THE PREMIER League title race over barring a massive, ground-shaking collapse, the narrative emerging around Liverpool is whether they can go the entire Premier season unbeaten.

Gazing through their fixture list, tonight’s game looks to be one of the trickier remaining tests: away to high-flying Wolves.

Welcome to The42’s live coverage of the last Premier League game of this rollicking midweek, as Jurgen Klopp’s side arrive in the Midlands.

Get in touch with us below the line, or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

Team news coming up…

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

