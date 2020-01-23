Follow all of the action as Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Molineux, aiming to extend their unbeaten run.
Team News
Well, by team news we mean no news.
Both sides are unchanged from their last outings.
Here is how Wolves line up for tonight's @premierleague clash with @LFC.
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/6uHvQ2ieie
Adam Lallana misses out through illness for Liverpool.
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴
Our line-up to face @Wolves tonight 👊
WITH THE PREMIER League title race over barring a massive, ground-shaking collapse, the narrative emerging around Liverpool is whether they can go the entire Premier season unbeaten.
Gazing through their fixture list, tonight’s game looks to be one of the trickier remaining tests: away to high-flying Wolves.
Welcome to The42’s live coverage of the last Premier League game of this rollicking midweek, as Jurgen Klopp’s side arrive in the Midlands.
Team news coming up…
