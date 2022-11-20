Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 20 November 2022
Advertisement

Deely stars as Blackrock wrap up AIL regular season with resounding win

The Women’s AIL semi-finals see Blackrock host UL Bohs, and Railway host Old Belvedere.

1 hour ago 1,125 Views 0 Comments
Méabh Deely: Ireland international scored 24 points in Blackrock College's one-sided win.
Méabh Deely: Ireland international scored 24 points in Blackrock College's one-sided win.
Image: John Crothers

MÉABH DEELY WAS Blackrock College’s scoring star as they wrapped up the regular season of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division with a resounding home win.

Blackrock made it eight straight victories by overwhelming Suttonians by 79 points at Stradbrook, sealing top spot and giving them plenty of momentum ahead of their home semi-final against UL Bohemians in two weeks’ time.

Featuring on the wing, Ireland starlet Deely contributed two tries and kicked seven conversions for a 24-point haul. She is now the division’s second top scorer on 68 points, just two behind fellow international Dannah O’Brien of Old Belvedere.

The other semi-final will see reigning champions Railway Union host former leaders Belvedere. The play-off winners will advance to the TG4-televised decider at Energia Park on Friday 9 December (kick-off 7.45pm).

Blackrock fell at the final hurdle last season, but are going the right way about avenging that defeat. The overworked Sutts defence leaked hat-tricks to Rock captain Michelle Claffey and number 8 Hannah O’Connor, who is back finding form after her recent return to action.

UL Bohemians will be tough opponents though, as they ended the regular season with a fifth win in six rounds. Breakaway first half tries from Alana McInerney and teenage winger Clara Barrett – with her fifth league score – set them up for a 13-10 defeat of Galwegians at Annacotty.

‘Wegians were unable to turn their pressure into points, and despite a try for the Blue Belles from Laoise McGonagle, a second half penalty from captain Nicole Cronin was enough to confirm Bohs’ passage through as fourth place finishers.

Railway Union bounced back to winning ways by beating Wicklow 22-5 at Ashtown Lane. Megan Collis and Ireland internationals Aoife Doyle, Ailsa Hughes and Molly Scuffil-McCabe scored a try each for the title holders.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

With prop Linda Dempsey claiming their try, it is a measure of Wicklow’s terrific progress this year that they held the league’s standard bearers to just 17 points. Last season they suffered a 142-point hammering at the hands of the same opposition.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division – Round 9 Results

  • Ballincollig 15-3 Cooke
  • Blackrock College 79-0 Suttonians
  • UL Bohemians 13-7 Galwegians
  • Wicklow 5-22 Railway Union

Semi-finals (Saturday 3 December)

  • Blackrock College v UL Bohemians, Stradbrook
  • Railway Union v Old Belvedere, Park Avenue

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie