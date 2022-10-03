Tough draws for Arsenal and Chelsea in the Women's Champions League

THE DRAW FOR the group stage of the Women’s Champions League has taken place today.

Arsenal, who narrowly beat Ajax over two legs to qualify, have been handed a tricky-looking draw.

Katie McCabe’s side must take on defending champions Lyon, who defeated Barcelona in the final last season, and Juventus in Group C as well as Swiss side Zurich.

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches.

Chelsea were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.

PSG reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year and Real Madrid the quarters, where they lost to Barcelona in front of more than 90,000 people.

Chelsea, runners-up to Barcelona in 2021, will look to right the wrongs from last season, when a 4-0 defeat by Wolfsburg condemned them to a hugely disappointing group stage exit.

