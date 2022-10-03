Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 3 October 2022
Advertisement

Tough draws for Arsenal and Chelsea in the Women's Champions League

Katie McCabe’s side will play defending champions Lyon, Juventus and Swiss side Zurich.

By Press Association Monday 3 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM
38 minutes ago 409 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5882883
Ireland captain Katie McCabe.
Image: Liam Asman
Ireland captain Katie McCabe.
Ireland captain Katie McCabe.
Image: Liam Asman

THE DRAW FOR the group stage of the Women’s Champions League has taken place today. 

Arsenal, who narrowly beat Ajax over two legs to qualify, have been handed a tricky-looking draw.

Katie McCabe’s side must take on defending champions Lyon, who defeated Barcelona in the final last season, and Juventus in Group C as well as Swiss side Zurich.

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches.

Chelsea were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.

PSG reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year and Real Madrid the quarters, where they lost to Barcelona in front of more than 90,000 people.

Chelsea, runners-up to Barcelona in 2021, will look to right the wrongs from last season, when a 4-0 defeat by Wolfsburg condemned them to a hugely disappointing group stage exit.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie