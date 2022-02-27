Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 27 February 2022
Advertisement

McCabe scores terrific volley in 4-0 Arsenal win while Man City also advance in FA Cup

Arsenal and Man City are through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 3:04 PM
26 minutes ago 421 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5695670
Ireland's Leanne Kiernan chases down Arsenal's Mana Iwabuchi.
Image: PA
Ireland's Leanne Kiernan chases down Arsenal's Mana Iwabuchi.
Ireland's Leanne Kiernan chases down Arsenal's Mana Iwabuchi.
Image: PA

IRELAND’S KATIE MCCABE scored a superb volley for Arsenal as they marched into the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Manchester City blew rivals United away in the second half to advance to the quarter-finals with a 4-1 win at the Leigh Sports Village.

Stunning goals from McCabe and Caitlin Foord highlighted that big win for Arsenal.

Foord opened the scoring in the 19th minute, latching on to a fine ball from Rafaelle, but the best was yet to come. McCabe hit a superb volley to double the lead before Foord turned to strike a third from the edge of the area.

Kim Little added a fourth in the 68th minute after exchanging passes with Foord.

There was plenty of Irish representation involved in the game, as Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell joined McCabe in the action. Fahey and Kiernan started the tie for Liverpool while Megan Campbell was introduced as a second-half substitute.

In the Manchester derby, Ireland’s Diane Caldwell played the full game the losing side.

United had capitalised on their early dominance to take the lead in the 13th minute when Katie Zelem’s corner sailed all the way into the net untouched at the far post.

City could not make their possession pay before the break but two half-time changes altered the flow of the game as Caroline Weir and Hayley Raso replaced Vicky Losada and Jess Park.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Four minutes after the restart, Raso’s cross was deflected into the path of Lauren Hemp to apply the finish, and 10 minutes later Ellen White pounced on a poor back header from Hannah Blundell to round Mary Earps and fire home.

A minute later, United’s old nemesis Weir – the match winner in the league two weeks ago – struck again, with Earps guilty of a letting a low shot pass through her at the near post.

And City’s victory was assured when two substitutes combined seconds after coming on, with Khadija Shaw on hand to poke home after Earps was unable to hold Julie Blakstad’s shot.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie