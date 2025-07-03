Advertisement
Leona Maguire among several Irish players in action. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Golf

Leona Maguire five shots off the early lead at Women's Irish Open

Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini has set the pace at Carton House.
2.28pm, 3 Jul 2025

LEONA MAGUIRE IS five shots off the early lead on day one of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini has set the pace at Carton House, six-under after an opening round 67.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here>

Maguire carded 72: The Cavan golfer started with a bogey on the first, before a steady, par-laden front nine. She birdied the 11th, before dropping further shots on holes 16 and 17, and rounding off with a second birdie on the 18th.

At the time of writing, she sits in a 19-way share of 29th.

Emma Fleming, Anna Foster, Aine Donegan and Olivia Mehaffey are all above Maguire on the leaderboard.

Fleming remains in action, but is the best of the Irish as things stand, three-under thru 15.

Foster and Donegan both shot rounds of 71 to sit two-under, while Mehaffey has made the dream start with an eagle on the first.

Sara Byrne, Canice Screenan and Anna Dawson have also just opened their rounds.

Meanwhile, Kildare local Lauren Walsh signed for a two-over 75 after an improved showing on the back nine.

It was a similar story for Beth Coulter and Olivia Costello, who shot rounds of 76.

Roisin Scanlon (2.24pm) and Anna Abom (3pm) are the later Irish starters.

More to follow.

